Blake Lively sends fans wild with It Ends With Us trailer

Blake Lively stars as flame-haired heroine, Lily Bloom, in the official trailer for It Ends With Us. Set to premiere on August 9, the upcoming adaptation has become a point of contention in recent months, with BookTokers critical of the film's casting and costumes.

It Ends With Us – trailer

However, with the trailer making the rounds, the film has finally got a thumbs-up from fans. "I've watched this 5 times already and it's perfect!!!!!!!" wrote one. "I'm ready now!!! This is going to be epic. I feel like I've been waiting a lifetime for this. So excited!" added another.

"It Ends With Us, the first Colleen Hoover novel adapted for the big screen, tells the compelling story of Lily Bloom (Blake Lively), a woman who overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life in Boston and chase a lifelong dream of opening her own business," teases the film's synopsis.

"A chance meeting with charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni) sparks an intense connection, but as the two fall deeply in love, Lily begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents’ relationship. When Lily's first love, Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar), suddenly reenters her life, her relationship with Ryle is upended, and Lily realizes she must learn to rely on her own strength to make an impossible choice for her future."

The movie – which is directed by Justin Baldoni – began filming in New Jersey in May 2023, with first-look images of lead actress Blake causing concern. Photographed in character, fans shared their disappointment over Lily's wardrobe in the film, with several calling them "frumpy" and inauthentic to the protagonist.

© Getty The film's costumes have become a point of contention for fans

Responding to the controversy while appearing on Today, author Colleen Hoover told co-host Jenna Bush Hager she's "not worried” about the adaptation.

"I don't remember describing outfits at all. I don't care what they have on," she added. "In my head, it's about the conversation they're having and the story. It's the same way in the movie."