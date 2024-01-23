Oscar nominees 2024: Oppenheimer, Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon dominate this year's list

The 2024 Oscar nominations are in – and awards season is about to get very interesting. Killers of the Flower Moon and Maestro received several nods. And man of the moment Cillian Murphy finally got his first-ever nomination. As for Hollywood's resident cool girl – Emma Stone could become a two-time Academy Award winner by the age of 35, thanks to her performance in Poor Things.
This year, the nominations were presented by Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid live on Good Morning America from 8.30am EST, with the first batch being released before the second came at 8.41am EST.
So when's the big ceremony? This year's Oscars will take place on March 10, 2024 where they will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and kick off at the earlier time of 7/6c on ABC.
2024 Oscar nominations:
Best Picture
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Actress in a Leading Role
Annette Benning - Nyad
Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Emma Stone - Poor Things
Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction
Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Mark Ruffalo - Poor Thing
Actress in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Colour Purple
America Ferrera - Barbie
Jodie Foster - Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Directing
Justine Triet - Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
Poor Things - Yorgos Lanthimos
The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Animated Feature Film
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Documentary Feature Film
Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill A Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
International Feature Film
Io Capitano - Italy
Perfect Days - Japan
Society of the Snow - Spain
The Teachers' Lounge - Germany
The Zone of Interest - UK
Music (Original Song)
The Fire Inside - Flamin' Hot
I'm Just Ken - Barbie
It Never Went Away - American Symphony
Wahzhazhe - Killers of the Flower Moon
What Was I Made For - Barbie
Costume Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Makeup and Hairstyling
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Music (Original Score)
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dials of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Cinematography
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Live Action Short Film
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Animated Short Film
Letters to a Pig
Ninety-five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko
Documentary Short Film
The ABC's of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island In Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nai Nai & Wài Pó
Editing
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Production Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Sound
The Creator
Maestro
Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Visual Effects
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3
Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon