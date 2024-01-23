Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Oscar nominations 2024 live: Oppenheimer, Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon dominate
Oscar nominees 2024: Oppenheimer, Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon dominate this year's list

The 2024 Oscars will take place on March 10, 2024

Barbie, The Color Purple, Oppenheimer
Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca LewisReporterLos Angeles
The 2024 Oscar nominations are in – and awards season is about to get very interesting. Killers of the Flower Moon and Maestro received several nods. And man of the moment Cillian Murphy finally got his first-ever nomination. As for Hollywood's resident cool girl – Emma Stone could become a two-time Academy Award winner by the age of 35, thanks to her performance in Poor Things

This year, the nominations were presented by Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid live on Good Morning America from 8.30am EST, with the first batch being released before the second came at 8.41am EST. 

So when's the big ceremony? This year's Oscars will take place on March 10, 2024 where they will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and kick off at the earlier time of 7/6c on ABC.

jimmy kimmel oscars© Getty Images
Jimmy Kimmel will host the 2024 Oscars

2024 Oscar nominations: 

Best Picture 

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Actor in a Leading Role 

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Actress in a Leading Role 

Annette Benning - Nyad

Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Emma Stone - Poor Things

Actor in a Supporting Role 

Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction

Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer 

Ryan Gosling - Barbie 

Mark Ruffalo - Poor Thing

Actress in a Supporting Role 

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Colour Purple

America Ferrera - Barbie

Jodie Foster - Nyad 

Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Directing 

Justine Triet - Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan

Poor Things - Yorgos Lanthimos

The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

Writing (Adapted Screenplay) 

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Writing (Original Screenplay) 

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Animated Feature Film 

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Documentary Feature Film 

Bobi Wine: The People's President 

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill A Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

International Feature Film 

Io Capitano - Italy

Perfect Days - Japan

Society of the Snow - Spain

The Teachers' Lounge - Germany

The Zone of Interest - UK

Music (Original Song) 

The Fire Inside - Flamin' Hot

I'm Just Ken - Barbie

It Never Went Away - American Symphony

Wahzhazhe - Killers of the Flower Moon

What Was I Made For - Barbie

Costume Design 

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Makeup and Hairstyling 

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Music (Original Score) 

American Fiction 

Indiana Jones and the Dials of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon 

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Cinematography 

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Live Action Short Film 

The After 

Invincible 

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue 

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Animated Short Film 

Letters to a Pig

Ninety-five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme 

WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko

Documentary Short Film 

The ABC's of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island In Between 

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai & Wài Pó

Editing 

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Production Design 

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Sound 

The Creator

Maestro

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

