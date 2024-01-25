Meet Travelling Auctioneers star Robin Johnson: All we know

The Travelling Auctioneers returned to BBC One earlier this month, with a brand new line-up of presenters joining Christina Trevanion in the trusty blue auction van. Among the fresh faces on the show is restoration specialist Robin Johnson. But how much do you know about him?

Keep reading to find out all about the presenter, including his previous TV credits and life away from the cameras.

Robin's career in design and woodwork

Robin, 39, is a woodwork and metalwork expert who is perhaps best recognised for appearing on Quest TV shows, including Salvage Hunters: The Restorers, and The Woodland Workshop.

Before he ventured into the world of TV, Robin worked as a Design and Technology teacher at a boarding school in West Sussex. He worked there for a year before landing a job as Head of Design at a public school - a position he held for almost five years from 2010 to 2015.

© STV Studios Robin Johnson is a metalwork and woodwork expert

Robin's big break came in 2017 when he made his presenting debut on Channel 4's interior design craft series, Craft It Yourself.

From there, he landed roles on various Quest TV shows, including Kings of the Wood, Salvage Hunters: The Restorers, and The Woodland Workshop.

Earlier this month, Robin appeared in the second series of The Travelling Auctioneers, which sees the expert join Christina, Izzie Balmer and JJ Chalmers as they head out on the road to transform unwanted items into winning lots.

© STV Studios Robin joined series two of The Travelling Auctioneers

On joining series two of The Travelling Auctioneers, Robin said: "How could I turn it down? Driving around the UK with experts like Christina and Izzie, fixing lost treasures in people’s driveways… what a great way to spend a summer!"

Sharing a glimpse of what happens behind the scenes, Robin told the BBC: "When we filmed at Blenheim Palace, Christina revealed she's on first-name terms with the Duke of Marlborough after attending a party there in the past – she really is the social butterfly of the group! Also, every time JJ had the van, it came back to me totally clean and organised in the back – a state it definitely didn't return in, I'm ashamed to say."

Robin's home life away from the cameras

When he's not busy travelling up and down the UK with Christina, Izzie and JJ, Robin can be found working as the general manager at his business, Johnson Bespoke Joinery and Metal Fabrication, which produces tailor-made joinery, furniture and metalwork.

According to the company website, Robin's passion for woodwork and metalwork was sparked by his father, who taught him how to use tools when he was a young boy.

As well as producing bespoke furniture at his workshop, Robin also designed and built furniture for a Gold Medal winning main garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

© BBC Robin with co-stars Christina Trevanion, JJ Chalmers, and Izzie Balmer

As for his life outside of work, Robin tends to keep it private, so it's not known if he's married or has children. Given his company is based in Hastings, it's likely that Robin is also based in East Sussex.

While Robin rarely opens up about his romantic life, he did share a photo of him and his partner back in January 2023. Taking to X after being shortlisted at the 2023 Heritage Crafts Awards, he penned: "I was shortlisted for the Woodworker of the Year award at the House of Lords with @heritage_crafts," he penned. "The incredibly talented Luthier Jonathan Hill won the award, and I was very happy for him - a well deserved win."

© @johnson_bespoke/X Robin with his partner in January 2023

Sharing an adorable snap of Robin holding hands with his partner, whose name is unknown, the woodwork expert continued: "Then my love took me for a cocktail at Bacchanalia to take in the fantastic ambience and then on to dinner at Le Comptoir Robuchon - delicate French cuisine at its finest. And I turned 38!"