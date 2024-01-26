Griselda viewers saying same thing about Netflix series starring Sofia Vergara

Netflix viewers have taken to social media to give their verdict on the streaming platform's gritty new miniseries, Griselda, which stars Sofia Vergara as real-life crime boss Griselda Blanco, a businesswoman turned notorious cocaine trafficker dubbed 'The Godmother' of Miami's drug empire in the 1970s.

The six-part series is a fictionalised telling of how Griselda's "lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm" allowed her to become a key figure in the violent Miami drug wars.

WATCH: Sofia Vergara stars in Griselda

Viewers were full of praise for the new series, with many hailing the drama as the "best" show on TV.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one person wrote: "#Griselda THE BEST THING IVE watched for ages. Yes @netflix GREAT performances. I love that you show the woman behind the drugs. Excellent. Binged all episodes," while another penned: "Sofia Vergara is amazing in @netflix #griselda I can't stop watching all of this in one go! Best TV show in a long time!!"

© Netflix Fans praised the gripping series

Many viewers called for Sofia to win an Emmy Award for her portrayal of Griselda. "This show is complex and brutal. I feel @SofiaVergara will win her first Emmy with this incredible performance. Bravo," wrote one person, while another agreed, adding: "Finished watching #Griselda on Netflix. Congrats to @SofiaVergara for a powerful acting role as it's her best to date. She deserves an Emmy for this role and I hope she gets it as she went out of her comfort zone and did a great job on the show."

A third person penned: "Sofia Vergara is gunning for an award with this performance!"

For those unfamiliar with the new series, it's loosely based on the real life of Colombian cartel queen Griselda Blanco, who became known as the 'Black Widow' and the 'Cocaine Godmother' thanks to her huge influence over Miami's criminal underworld.

© Netflix Viewers applauded Sofia Vergara's performance in the series

The full synopsis reads: "Griselda is a fictionalised dramatisation inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most powerful cartels in history.

"Set in 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco’s lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helps her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as 'the Godmother'."

© Orange County Sheriff's Department The real Griselda Blanco's 1985 mugshot

Sofia Vergara leads the cast, starring alongside Alberto Guerra (Narcos: Mexico), Martín Rodríguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez (The Blacklist), Vanessa Ferlito (NCIS: New Orleans) and Christian Tappan (Snowfall).

In real life, Griselda was killed by two mystery assailants outside a butcher's shop in 2012 after being released from a 20-year prison sentence. Find out more about the true story here.

Griselda is available to stream on Netflix.