Sofia Vergara became very vocal during an awkward moment on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday.

The moment, which can be watched below, saw the Modern Family actress tell the host to "shut up" during a divisive conversation about her role as Griselda Blanco in the new Netflix series, Griselda.

Sofia had to undergo a major transformation to play the drug lord so when Kelly underplayed the makeover, Sofia passionately put her in her place.

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson gets told to 'shut up' by Sofia Vergara as they discuss her transformation in Griselda

Kelly kicked off the conversation while watching a clip of Sofia getting her prosthetics to play the part.

"This is incredible," she said, before adding: "I feel like they only changed your nose or something."

Sofia as Griselda and Christian Tappan as Arturo

This pushed a button for Sofia who quickly fired back with one word: "What?" she exclaimed before Kelly tried to explain what she meant. "Are you crazy?" Sofia fought back as the American Idol alum attempted to make things better.

"Whatever they did, it looks slight," she quipped, which only made things worse as Sofia retaliated by saying: "No Kelly, it took hours."

© Netflix Sofia spent hours in the makeup chair to be transformed into Griselda Blanco

Kelly said that while it probably took an age, it didn't appear to look that way and that the "slight" change "completely changed your being."

But this sent Sofia off the deep end as she shouted: "Shut up. It was a wig," as Kelly laughed at her guest and tenderly grabbed her arm, proving their interaction was all in jest.

© Getty Sofia said it took 'hours' to be transformed

But Sofia clearly still wanted to get things off her chest and proclaimed: "It was a lot. They did a lot to me! It was teeth. It was a wig. It was a nose. It was plastic from here to here."

Kelly clarified her statement by saying the makeup team "did such a good job that it looks seamless."

Griselda is out on Netflix today (January 25) and Sofia and the cast have been busy promoting the highly anticipated series.

© NBC Kelly didn't mean to offend her gues

Speaking about her gripping new drama in which she plays Griselda who was once one of the world's most prominent drug lords, she said: "I didn't want to create a story where there was a happy ending. I wanted change."

The role is a far cry from her character, the lovable Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in Modern Family which made Sofia a household name.

Griselda Blanco's mugshot in 1997

Sofia has taken on the challenge of playing Griselda with gusto and explained why she wanted to embrace this role."There were many things that I loved about that character because as an actor getting the opportunity to be someone so complex was fascinating," she said. "I don't understand many things about her but I took on the role because I'm Colombian, I'm a woman, I'm a mother and I'm an immigrant."

