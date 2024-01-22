Netflix confirms two new gripping Harlan Coben dramas after Fool Me Once success - all the details

If, like most of the UK, you enjoyed Netflix’s Fool Me Once - then you are in for a treat! Netflix has confirmed that two new Harlan Coben shows have been greenlit - and we can’t wait! Harlan Coben, who is the author of Fool Me Once, is set to have his novels Missing You and Run Away adapted for the streaming platform.

The new shows will be the 9th and 10th on-screen adaptations from Harlan, whose works including The Stranger and Safe were also adapted by the streaming platform. So what are they both about?

The synopsis for Missing You reads: “Eleven years ago Detective Kat Donovan's fiancé Josh – the love of her life – disappeared and she's never heard from him since. Now, swiping profiles on a dating app, she suddenly sees his face and her world explodes all over again. Josh's reappearance will force her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past.”

Run Away’s description reads: “Simon had a perfect life: loving wife and kids, great job, beautiful home. But then his eldest daughter Paige ran away and everything fell apart. So now when he finds her, vulnerable and strung out on drugs in a city park, he finally has the chance to bring his little girl home.

“But it turns out she’s not alone and an argument escalates into shocking violence that will shatter Simon’s life all over again. His search for his daughter will take him into a dangerous underworld, revealing deep secrets that could tear his family apart forever.”

While casting has yet to be announced, it is thought that Richard Armitage, who has starred in several Harlan Coben productions, could have a role in the new show.

Speaking to HELLO! and other reporters about starring in the crime dramas, Richard said: “They’re irresistible when they send you a script and say, ‘We’re thinking of this book’, you’re like, ‘Oh god, I can't wait, I can’t.’ And my first call is obviously getting the book. I interviewed him at the beginning of this year for his new release called I Will Find You and I opened it like please, God, don't let there be a character here that I want to play and on page two [there was]!”