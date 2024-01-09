I’m a TV expert - and these are the 5 shows I’m most excited to watch on Netflix in January

If you’re scrambling for nothing new and exciting to watch after all the good stuff came out over Christmas, you’re not alone. We couldn’t be more excited for some of the 2024 airdates, but it seems like plenty of them are in the distant future! Fortunately, Netflix has some cool shows coming up that’ll keep us going. Check out my top five Netflix picks…

The Brother’s Sun - out now

Michelle Yeoh can do no wrong in my book, and since her very excellent but cancelled-before-its-time show American Born Chinese is over, I’m ready to get invested in something new. In this one, the head of a Taiwanese triad is killed, leading his eldest son Chairleg to head to LA to protect his mother Eileen and younger brother, Bruce. It’s full of action with a sweetheart about the meaning of family, with some laughs along the way.

Sam Song Li as Bruce Sun, Justin Chien as Charles Sun, Michelle Yeoh as Mama Sun

The Trust - 10 January

After Netflix kind of nailed it with Squid Game: The Challenge, I’ve been excited to see what reality show they dive into next, and this one has a very promising premise. 11 strangers are given a quarter of a million dollars to split evenly amongst them. However, this only works if they agree to take their fair share. Gotta love a show that tests the human capacity for greed and mistrust. Is it morally questionable? Yes. But does it make an excellent telly? Definitely.

Bryce Lee in The Trust

Boy Swallows Universe - 11 January

The book is beloved by many, so the show should be worth a watch! The coming-of-age tale is set in 1980s Brisbane and follows a youngster who struggles with his mum, an addict, a heroin dealer stepfather, a criminal babysitter and more. While Eli is trying to grow up and be a "good man," things just keep getting in the way. Sounds excellent, right?

© Kane Skennar / Netflix Phoebe Tonkin as Frances Bell in Boy Swallows Universe

American Nightmare - 17 January

If you liked the Tinder Swindler, this might be one for you. Following a home invasion and abduction, police don’t believe a couple’s far-fetched tale of what happened, and ask even more questions. Is it all a hoax? Why are they both so calm?

The three-part show looks at the consequences of our cultural rush to judgment, and the damage done when law enforcement doesn’t believe the truth.

Griselda - 25 January

This gritty role for Modern Family’s Sofia Vergara sees her in a fictionalised dramatization inspired by the life of Griselda Blanco, who was behind a hugely powerful cartel. Set in 1970s Miami, Blanco’s unsuspected savagery and charm help her become 'the Godmother'.