Prince Andrew actor transforms into royal in startling new snaps from upcoming drama

Netflix’s new movie is set to recount the events leading up to the now-infamous interview with Prince Andrew - and the jaw-dropping first look images have finally landed.

Starring Rufus Sewell as Prince Andrew and Gillian Anderson as Emily Maitlis, the new images have perfectly recaptured the 2019 interview with the pair which quickly went viral, where the Duke of York discussed his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

WATCH: Prince Andrew says staying with Epstein 'the honourable thing to do' during Newsnight interview

The upcoming new movie, Scoop, will be focused on Emily and her career, with the synopsis reading: “Inspired by real events, SCOOP is the inside account of the tenacious journalism that landed an earthshattering interview - Prince Andrew's infamous BBC Newsnight appearance.

“From the tension of producer Sam McAlister’s high stakes negotiations with Buckingham Palace, all the way to Emily Maitlis’ jaw-dropping, forensic showdown with the Prince, SCOOP takes us inside the story, with the women who would stop at nothing to get it. To get an interview this big, you have to be bold.”

© Netflix Rufus Sewell and Gillian Anderson star in SCOOP

The first-look snaps show Rufus, who is perhaps best known for his roles in The Holiday and A Knight’s Tale, in full transformation mode as Prince Andrew, while Gillian looks unrecognisable as Emily. According to The Sunday Mirror, the make-up transformation to turn Rufus into Andrew took three hours.

Speaking to Vanity Fair about the interview, Emily previously explained: “Whenever the BBC and the royals meet, someone always gets fired. I didn't think it would be him. He lost a lot from doing that interview. My intention was not to ruin his life. That was not on my radar.”

She continued: “The difficulty of being royal is that you don’t get that right of reply. You don’t get to tweet out if you don’t like a story.”

The journalist continued: “I knew that I had to do an interview that could hold up in a court of law. Once we knew we had the chance, there couldn’t be a misstep. I was terrified about everything. I was terrified I’d get the tone wrong and either be too ingratiating or too rude… We crammed into a taxi and we were all eyeballing each other. We didn’t know whether to laugh or to cry. We had got an interview the likes of which had never been seen before.”