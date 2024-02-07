The Traitors star Mollie Pearce reveals advice to Princess Kate after abdominal surgery

The Traitors star Mollie Pearce has offered some words of advice for Princess Kate after her abdominal surgery. Mollie, who was a finalist on The Traitors before losing out on the major cash prize to her friend, Harry, had plenty to contend with growing up after being diagnosed with ulcerative colitis.

The diagnosis eventually led to Mollie needing a stoma bag after having her colon removed in a major surgery, and in a new exclusive with HELLO!, the TV personality and model opened up about the surgery - and what advice she has for Princess Kate’s recent recovery.

The Princess of Wales has left hospital and returned to her home in Windsor after undergoing major abdominal surgery

She explained: “My advice would be just give yourself time. People forget how much you use your stomach for everyday things, even getting out of bed is impossible when you just have surgery because you just use your tummy muscles all the time. So let people look after you for a bit and just take your time to recover because everyone's different.”

© Nicky Johnston Mollie Pearce talks life after The Traitors

Speaking about her own experience with surgery, she continued: “Before the surgery, I struggled to come to terms with the fact that I was going to have a bag for the rest of my life. But I’ve been given a taste of life. I would rather have this bag stuck to me forever than go back to how I was living before… We look at it as something disgusting, you have this negative opinion - I did anyway. I want to change that. I want to make people realise that it can have such a positive effect. It’s not a last resort or the worst thing in the world.”

© Getty Mollie said for Kate to give herself time to heal

Kate underwent an operation on 16 January, and the palace released a statement updating well-wishers on her recovery which read: “The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress.

“The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided. The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”

© Nicky Johnston The Queen of the Faithfuls Mollie Pearce

King Charles also recently underwent an operation at the same hospital for an enlarged prostate and was in good spirits when he was discharged after a routine operation. A statement read: “The King was this afternoon discharged from hospital following planned medical treatment and has rescheduled forthcoming public engagements to allow for a period of private recuperation.

© Getty Prince William and Kate

"His Majesty would like to thank the medical team and all those involved in supporting his hospital visit, and is grateful for all the kind messages he has received in recent days."