The Traitors star Jaz reveals meeting with 'devastated' Mollie as he breaks down finale

We don’t know about you, but we’re still reeling from the finale of The Traitors season two - and for good reason! After a stunning season of jaw-dropping twists and turns, the nation was left divided by Faithfuls and Traitors when Jaz and Harry went head-to-head to win the prize, with Mollie ultimately having the final say. While Jaz attempted to convince Mollie of Harry’s true role in the game, poor Mollie was so convinced by their friendship that she opted to vote Jaz out, leading them both to lose out on the £90k prize.

Now, Jaz has joined season one Traitor Wilfred Webster and HELLO!’s TV Editor Emmy Griffiths to break down exactly what was going through his mind during that finale, what Mollie said to him when the pair reunited after Harry took home the prize, and why he wouldn’t have done anything differently…





Chatting on the video series, which you can watch below, he explained: “In the show, I was deliberately coming across as quiet to be under the radar and come across as underestimated. So everyone's now thinking, even the contestants, ‘Did Jaz actually have this mouth that he had zipped? I can't wait to say everything!”

© Paul Chappells Jaz was praised for being a shrewd Faithful

Although there are no hard feelings towards his fellow player, Mollie, who voted him out instead of Harry at the last moment, it was inevitably going to be a little awkward when they saw each other after the roundtable. Jaz explained: “That whole process goes on for longer than you think, to be honest. That whole process of being at the round table, and you see a very condensed version of what happens with it all.

© David Emery Jaz opened up about speaking to Mollie

“In terms of Molly, and when we saw each other, she obviously reached out to me afterwards and apologised and sent me messages to say that she's devastated. It was nice for her to reach out to me, just to say what she needed to say. I rate that, I rate that type of behaviour!”

Speaking about the reaction since the episode came out, Hh continued: “I mean, it's just crazy. I like it! I'm really cheesy and a bit of an emotional guy. So the fact that this is happening and this is the reception that I'm getting after coming off the show, I can't even put into words how much it means to me. The feeling's just unbelievable.”

He added: “I didn't win the cash prize, I didn't get that win, but it's almost like Harry won the battle, but I'm winning the war!”

