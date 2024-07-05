The Traitors Celebrity version: Joel Dommett's worry about taking part - exclusive

Joel Dommett and his wife Hannah Cooper opened up about trying their luck on the celebrity version of the hit show The Traitors, which is reportedly taking place in 2025. The couple, who attended the Emirates x HELLO! All Love Luncheon at Wimbledon on Wednesday, spoke about reality shows they’d like to try, with Joel saying: “The Traitors! There’s The Traitors… The idea of The Traitors is great, but in reality, I think I’d be so bad at it.”

Hannah joked: “We should go in like a couple who no one knows, but I think we’ve screwed that!” Joking about pretending not to know one another in the Traitors Castle, Joel said: “You’d do that so you could kiss other people,” to which Hannah replied: “Yeah! ‘We got divorced, it’s fine. He’s the Traitor!’” She added that she “[liked] the idea of any of them where [they] could compete.”

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The Traitors UK season 2 finale

The loved-up couple are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary in September, as well as their son Wilde’s first birthday. Speaking about how they’ll be celebrating, Joel revealed that the events are around the same time as when he’ll be hosting the National Television Awards: “The NTAs always come at the time of our wedding anniversary, and Wilde’s birthday, it’s all the same week,” he explained. “It’s a mad week going here, there, and everywhere. We’re really excited, five years! It’s gon

© Photo by Hoda Davaine Hannah and Joel joined us at the Emirates x HELLO! All Love Luncheon

“Am I going to get another ring?” Hannah asked, to which her husband replied: “Nah, I don’t think so! It’s fine!” He added that they could renew their vows after ten years.

According to Deadline, BBC bosses and Studio Lambert have been in discussions about a celebrity edition of the hit show to air in 2025, so watch this space!

© Getty Images Joel and Hannah spoke about the hit show

Speaking about the show to The Independent, Hannah gave some advice on how she had observed how to win the show. She said: “I can’t say anything else, but that is the smart way to enter the castle. [To think], ‘I don’t want to be a traitor; I’m just going to glide along here and not bother anyone. If I see someone I suspect, I’ll just get closer to them.’

© LLARA PLAZA The show is hosted by Claudia Winkleman

“I think if you’re a Traitor, you feel you’re in control of the game – but I also feel you’re putting yourself on a ledge, so I think maybe I’d want to be a useful Faithful.”