Strictly champ Ellie Leach replaces Corrie star in major new project: ‘Delighted’

Strictly Come Dancing star Ellie Leach has been wowing audiences across the country with her amazing dancing skills during the show’s tour, but her first gig after Strictly has been announced, and we can’t wait to book some tickets!

The actress, who previously starred as Faye Windass in Coronation Street, will be taking to the stage to make her theatre debut as Miss Scarlett in the UK tour of Cluedo 2. Based on the board game, Ellie will be embarking on a five-month tour with the show alongside Casualty star Jason Burr, who is set to star as Colonel Mustard.

The role did originally go to fellow Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan, who was announced back in November 2023. However, the actress has been advised to withdraw for medical reasons, with the company saying they “wish her well” in a statement.

Speaking about the role, Ellie said: “After an incredible year I’m so excited to join the cast of Cluedo 2. I am delighted to make my stage acting debut as Miss Scarlett and I can’t wait to work with Jason and the talented cast.”

Jason added: “I’m thrilled to be joining the cast of Cluedo 2 as Colonel Mustard. I was a huge fan of the Cluedo board game as a child and the Colonel is such a great character. I am looking forward to bringing laughter and this ultimate whodunnit to audiences across the UK in its 75th anniversary year.”

The pair will be joined by stars including Hannah Boyce, who will play Mrs Peacock, Dawn Buckland who will portray Mrs White, Edward Howells who will take on the role of Professor Plum, and Gabriel Paul who will play the iconic character Reverend Green.

Ellie is set to conclude the tour alongside her dance partner Vito Coppola, who she grew very close to during the competition. The pair were forced to deny that they were in a relationship during a visit on This Morning, with Ellie saying: “Honestly we've been having the most amazing time dancing, we've been a really strong bond and a friendship that will last forever... We’re really lucky to have that bond and we’ll be friends for life.”

At the time, Vito added: "I love that word! We had a beautiful bond, a good bond. When you connect with a person straight away, I'm a very first impressions person... you choose the people and I'm so so lucky to have you in my life."