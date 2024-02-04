Gemma Atkinson wows in cut-off jean shorts – and Gorka Marquez has the best reaction

Gemma Atkinson and her fiancé Gorka Marquez are still so loved-up after they met and fell in love on Strictly back in 2017. Gorka showed his appreciation for his partner on Sunday, when she shared an image of herself on the front cover of Fabulous magazine.

Channelling casual glamour, the actress and presenter wore faded cut-off jean shorts with a white vest top and let her blonde hair flow in tousled waves as she smiled for the camera.

"My new wallpaper," the professional dancer wrote, as he re-posted the snap to his Instagram Stories, adding a red love heart and two heart emojis.

The dad-of-two also commented on the image on Gemma's Instagram post, where she shared another snap that saw her gazing at the camera as she modelled a low-cut black top with a denim jacket.

She captioned the photos simply: "Chatting about my new children's book "Dogs Don’t Dance". Thanks for having me @fabulousmag [heart emoji]."

The mum-of-two's followers were quick to compliment her and Gorka was among the first to share his praise, chiming in: "I'm gonna have to ask the plane Captain to get faster to Mcr," adding flame and heart-eyes emojis.

The couple have been spending a lot of time apart recently – but for a very exciting reason! Gorka has just been appointed one of the judges on the Spanish version of Strictly, and so is commuting for work at the moment.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The actress opened up about her relationship

In a heartfelt interview with the magazine that accompanied her sultry images, Gemma admitted that she doesn't mind her own space sometimes. “If I'm with someone 24/7, I get really bored of them and they do my head in," she confessed.

"Even looking at the back of their head can annoy me! I love my own space, and whenever he's on Strictly, I see it as my time on my own with Mia and Thiago. Mia sleeps in my bed and it's so nice."

© James Shaw/Shutterstock The couple before the arrival of daughter Mia

She went on: "Some women message me and say: 'How do you cope? He's never there!' I mean, come on. There are army wives who don't see their partners for months, so a couple of weeks here and there is nothing."

The doting mum also spoke about how Gorka was different to the men she had previously gone out with, who she described as "bad boys". Gemma admitted: "If someone had said: 'OK, he's Spanish, a dancer and wears sparkles on a weekend,' I would have gone: 'Oh no, clearly he’s not for me.'

© Mike Marsland/WireImage The pair met on the set of Strictly

"I was always going for the bad boys. As soon as you give a nice lad a chance, you realise you don't have to be constantly wondering where you stand. Gorka opened my eyes to what a relationship should be like."

The couple welcomed their daughter Mia in July 2019 and son Thiago arrived four years later, with Gemma posting that the family was now "complete". Speaking about when he and Gemma might tie the knot, the professional dancer told Steph McGovern: "We're too busy!"