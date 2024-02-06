10 brand new Apple TV+ shows coming in 2024 that we can’t wait to watch

Watch if you enjoyed: Halston

Are you a fan of fashion? If so, you are going to love this one! Starring Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior and Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel, the story follows fashion designers Christian Dior, Coco Chanel and their contemporaries as they navigated the horrors of World War II and launched modern fashion.

The official synopsis reads: “Set against the World War II Nazi occupation of Paris, The New Look focuses on the pivotal moment in the 20th century when the French city led the world back to life through its fashion icon Christian Dior. As Dior rises to prominence with his groundbreaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence, Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer is put into jeopardy.”