Meet This Morning star Sian Welby: From producer fiancé to dad's 'devastating' health diagnosis

Siân Welby made her debut on ITV's This Morning this week – and it's safe to say she's gone down a treat with viewers of the programme. The TV and radio presenter is best known for appearing on Capital Breakfast alongside Roman Kemp and Chris Stark. But how much do you know about the star's life away from the cameras? Keep reading to find out all about Siân, including her producer fiancé to her family life…

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Sian Welby made her hosting debut on This Morning on Monday

Born in Nottingham, Siân is a radio and TV presenter who began her career at the tender age of 19 when she starred in an advert for New! Magazine. From there, she landed a role as Channel 5's weather presenter after being spotted by former Channel 5 boss Richard Desmond.

The 37-year-old joined Capital Breakfast in 2020, when she replaced Vick Hope. Before her hosting debut on This Morning, Siân regularly appeared on the programme as a competition presenter in 2023.

© Getty Sian is known for hosting Capital Breakfast

Away from the cameras, Siân lives in Wandsworth, London, with her fiancé Jake Beckett, who works for Heart Breakfast as a creative producer. Check out their amazing living room in the video below.

WATCH: Sian Welby shows off stunning living room makeover at London home

Siân announced her engagement in August last year, revealing that her boyfriend popped the question during a holiday abroad. Taking to Instagram, Siân flashed her sparkly ring in sun-soaked snaps of the loved-up couple. "On Tuesday I thought we were just going on a boat trip!! Genuinely didn't see this coming," she penned in the caption. "For once I am totally speechless. I didn't think it mattered until he asked me, and then suddenly it meant everything."

"Love you Jakey x. 15.8.23," she added.

© Sian Welby/Instagram Sian announced her engagement in August

Whilst hosting This Morning on Tuesday, Siân opened up about her father's "devastating" health condition. During a chat with co-host Dermot O'Leary about a new blood test for Alzheimer's, Siân spoke about her father's vascular dementia. "It's one of the most devastating, my dad's going through it, he has vascular dementia," she explained. "You're scared to lose a person that you know, it is quite frightening. Like you say, would I want to take a test knowing I could be susceptible to it? It's hard to know! I don't know if I want to know, is ignorance bliss? But then again, if I could do something about it?"

© Sian Welby/Instagram Sian's fiancé Jake works for Heart Breakfast as a creative producer

This isn't the first time the presenter has been open about her father's health struggles. Back in 2022, Siân revealed her fears for her father, Ian, after he contracted Covid-19 following his cancer diagnosis.

Ian became seriously ill after suffering from sepsis and pneumonia in both lungs. Speaking to The Sun at the time, Siân said: "He was so ill, we all thought he was going to die. He couldn’t even open his mouth to eat, he went down to six and a half stone.

© @sianwelby/Instagram Sian pictured with her dad Ian

"He went so downhill in such a short amount of time the doctors thought he had advance dementia and would be bedridden. We had to tell them, 'no! He wasn't like this at all before!'"