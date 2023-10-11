Susanna Reid shares heartfelt message to Holly Willoughby live on GMB after This Morning exit

Susanna Reid sent her "best wishes" to her ITV colleague Holly Willoughby following her departure from This Morning after 14 years.

At the beginning of Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, the journalist said: "I just want to open the show by sending, I'm sure, all of our very best wishes to Holly Willoughby, who has made what is clearly the difficult decision to step down from This Morning on ITV daytime after 14 years at the programme.

"She's clearly made the right decision for her and her family, as she says, a very difficult goodbye, but family first."

She continued: "Our very, very best wishes to Holly, a beloved colleague. I'll miss seeing her walking past as she goes to work."

Susanna's co-host Ed Balls added: "She's had such a tough year, but you feel confident that she'll be back on television soon, we don't know when but she’s a total star, so it'll be a big loss."

Holly announced her departure from This Morning on Tuesday in a statement that read: "I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning. To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together."

She continued: "Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you. Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You've been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day.

"Richard and Judy said 'we only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers'. It's been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family. I will miss you all so much. Holly."

The 42-year-old was quickly inundated with messages on social media, including from her This Morning co-stars Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond.

Dermot penned: "Nothing but love and respect for you and yours. X," while Alison added: "This is a very sad day! Love you."

Josie Gibson also commented: "You've made me laugh until my cheeks ache sharing the sofa with you. We are sending you so much love HW."

Holly's exit comes shortly after a man was charged over an alleged plot to kidnap and murder the star.

Gavin Plumb, 36, appeared in Chelmsford magistrates court on Friday, accused of "soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap". He has been remanded into custody until a plea hearing on November 3.

Holly first joined This Morning as Phillip Schofield's co-host back in 2009. The pair fronted the show together until Phillip's departure from ITV in May. The 61-year-old presenter stepped down from his role on the show after admitting to an "unwise but not illegal" relationship with a younger colleague on the show.

Reacting to the news at the time, Holly told This Morning viewers that she was he felt "shaken, troubled and let down".

"I think what unites us all now is a desire to heal for the health and wellbeing of everyone," the presenter said. "I hope that as we start this new chapter and get back to a place of warmth and magic that this show holds for all of us, we can find strength in each other."