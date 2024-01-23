Sian Welby's chic London home she's totally transformed will have you running to redecorate

Sian Welby is known for her regular stints on Capital FM's radio breakfast show, but now the 37-year-old has taken on a new role presenting on This Morning.

The broadcaster, who was previously the show's Showbiz Reporter, is thrilled to have joined the main presenting team and has spent her first few episodes alongside regular host Dermot O'Leary. What's more, fans are loving the addition of Sian to the roster of familiar faces on the morning programme.

But when Sian isn't hard at work flitting between television and radio gigs, she can be found at home in London where she lives with her fiancé Jake Beckett, and we are obsessed with their interiors!

Sian and Jake have shared the occasional glimpse inside their home in the capital, especially after undertaking some impressive DIY projects…

Sian Welby's stunning London home she transformed herself…

Living room: before © Instagram Sian's living room is gorgeously spacious, and the TV presenter has decorated it beautifully. The television star posted a video on her social media last summer showing a before and after video of her living room. Before taking to the room with a paintbrush, the room had pristine white walls, which is great for making a room incredibly airy and bright, but perhaps a little on the simple side. A television was also hanging on the wall and opposite sits the comfy yet stylish grey L-shaped sofa. The parquet floors are to die for, and we love the huge doors that lead out onto the garden from the living area, which make it easy to get outside but also bring in vast amounts of daylight.

Living room: after transformation © Instagram In the same video, Sian showed off the finished result after adding a lick of paint to the room. Explaining her choice on social media, she said: "Went for a bold colour this time! "Bit of a gamble but I love the end result. Used @lick Red 03 and only needed 2 coats (with a 2-hour drying time between coats) so super quick transformation - All done in the same afternoon!)"



WATCH: Sian Welby shows off living room transformation

Finishing touches © Instagram As well as adding a gorgeous coat of colour to the feature wall in her living room, Sian made sure to add stylish finishing touches such as this print of London with 'You Are Here' emblazoned on it. The star also showed off another chic cocktail print, while a fancy 'Dream On' print sits above the door leading into the living area.



Hallway © Instagram The living room isn't the only room in Sian's home with a glow-up. The This Morning presenter also recorded her transforming the hallway area. Similar to the lounge, the hallway – which runs from the front door to the back of the house – was painted a simple white colour, drawing attention to the stunning wooden floor. Sian opted to paint the entire hallway a gorgeous Teal colour, as shown in this photo. The hallway also features a free-standing mirrored cabinet. Mirrors are a clever way of making a space seem bigger due to reflecting light and space.

DIY © Instagram The Capital FM host has become a DIY queen! Here, Sian shows off the journey from turning her hallway a simple white to chic teal, and it's making us want to redecorate!



Dressing room © Instagram When you work in TV and radio, one perk is collating a seriously enviable wardrobe. So it's only natural that Sian has a stunning dressing room area at her home. The room includes a huge free-standing mirror and cupboards behind it, as well as a large wardrobe space for clothes, shoes and accessories. There's also a comfy green sofa, perfect to sit and try on heels for events and industry parties.



Garden © Instagram Sian decided to take her DIY and design talents outside the house, too, and gave her garden a very chic makeover. As anyone who lives in a city will know, making the most out of a smaller space is imperative and Sian has done exactly that. Although there's no grass, the garden area is the perfect place to host in the warmer months thanks to the huge outdoor sofa which sits on large grey tiles. We also love the foliage and fairy lights that are attached to the fence surrounding the garden. Side tables and outdoor chairs add even more practicality.