Holly Willoughby's TV comeback confirmed by This Morning co-star

Former This Morning star Dr Ranj Singh has revealed that Holly Willoughby will return to TV in the future.

Holly departed the long-running ITV programme in October after 14 years at the helm – a decision the star made for her family.

While the mum-of-three's hosting role on the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice has yet to be confirmed, Ranj has said that Holly will be back on our screens at some point.

Dr Ranj Singh said Holly will return to TV

"Of course she will come back to TV," he told Closer. "She's too good not to. I don't know where or what show, but she's so good at it, it would be a shame for her to back away completely."

The doctor also revealed that he had reached out to Holly after her exit. Detailing their text exchange, he said: "I messaged Holly just to check she was okay. Everything that's happened with her has been really tough.

"We all reached out and just wanted to make sure she's all right. She replied and she's good."

He continued: "Obviously it's a really difficult place for her to be in and she made a really difficult decision, but the kind thing to do is to reach out and just check in."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Holly left This Morning in October

Holly announced her departure from the programme in a statement released on social media last month.

"I've let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning" the presenter wrote. "To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together.

"Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you. Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You've been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day."

© Mike Marsland Holly's role on Dancing on Ice has yet to be confirmed

The 42-year-old continued: "Richard and Judy said, 'We only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers'. It's been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family. I will miss you all so much."

Holly's exit came just months after her This Morning co-star Phillip Schofield left ITV. The broadcaster stepped down after admitting to an "unwise but not illegal" relationship with a younger colleague on the programme.

© ITV Rylan Clark and Cat Deeley joined the hosting line-up for this week

Ranj's interview comes as This Morning revealed a new line-up of presenters this week, with Cat Deeley and Rylan Clark joining regular hosts Alison Hammond, Dermot O'Leary and Craig Doyle.