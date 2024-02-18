Death in Paradise star Shantol Jackson talks episode 3’s difficult storyline - exclusive

While Death in Paradise is generally a light murder mystery show, season 13 episode three touched upon a very serious issue as Neville Parker and his team struggled to solve the murder of a celebrity chef - Stanley Drake - who was poisoned at an event. Warning, spoilers ahead…

It eventually comes to light that Stanley is a serial sexual assaulter who had hidden behind his power, and three of the competitors during the food-tasting contest had terrible experiences with him in the past and agreed to come together to kill him by slipping poison into their tasting dishes.

Shantol Jackson, who plays Naomi Thomas in the hit show, joined us in person for a very special edition of Under the Palms during her upcoming photoshoot with HELLO!, where she opened up about how the subject matter was handled sensitively behind the scenes, why she thinks it is important that the show examined this particular subject and more. Watch the video above for her thoughts on the episode.

© Denis Guyenon Ralf Little and Shantol Jackson play DI Neville and Naomi Thomas in Death in Paradise

The episode was also full of sweet moments for Naomi, including another double date evening with Darlene, where Naomi ended up doing some fabulous karaoke! Shantol also opened up about what it was like to sing on set for the very first time, and how the cast and crew gathered to watch her in action!