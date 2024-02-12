Death in Paradise fans share concern over missing character following latest episode

Death in Paradise is finally back on our screens and fans had plenty to say about season 13 episode two, which follows Neville and his team as they try to crack the mystery of a murder during a game of bingo.

While fans were invested in the drama of the episode, many took to Twitter to discuss how a crucial star was missing from the show - but did you notice?

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, fans pointed out that DI Neville Parker’s little pet lizard Harry was missing from the show, with one person writing: “This Harry erasure is NOT ON I miss the lil guy,” while another person added: “Well… 2 episodes into the new Series of #DeathInParadise and still no sign of Harry!!! .. Has he secretly been axed? Do we need to start a petition to bring him back?” A Twitter account posing as the little lizard also wrote: “WHERE WAS I???????? Am I going to be in this season?”

© Photo: BBC Where is Harry the lizard?!

The lizard is such an important part of the fandom that Ralf Little, who plays Neville, has previously opened up about him. While sharing behind-the-scenes clips of filming on Instagram, he previously explained: "We're filming in the Shack today, as you can see. And I have a little line that I play to Harry, and Harry takes on many different forms. There he is, the little green dot on the doorway.

“And here's the second part of Harry, from that to that. And that's how he's done… The magic of television.”

© Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon Harry missed the 100th episode!

In an update, he revealed that Harry was now a model, adding: “So get this. We used to do Harry with a silver ball that they used to use to reflect the light. They then had to CGI him in but that's all changed now, we have more technology, they use a different kind of camera. This is now what I work with. There he is.”

Season 13 marks Ralf’s fourth season as the detective in the show, and therefore is now the longest-serving star of the show. Speaking about working with him, guest star Sean Maguire told HELLO!: “Ralf Little… is just such a top guy and a great leader on set, a great number one on the call sheet. I don't know if everybody knows, but when you're number one on the call sheet, it's a bit like being the team captain, and he was a good leader, a thoroughly nice guy, and we had a blast.”

© Denis Guyenon Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker on Death in Paradise

Another person added: “Some actors can be great actors, but then they're like, ‘Well I'm not in charge of anything.’ But just taking that responsibility… when we were filming a particular scene, as glorious and gorgeous as it is there, it's not an easy show to shoot.”