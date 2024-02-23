All Creatures Great and Small to return with series 5 and 6 as Callum Woodhouse's future revealed

It's fantastic news for All Creatures Great and Small fans as Channel 5 has announced that the popular period drama will return for series five and six.

The show, which is inspired by real-life vet James Herriot's popular book series, will return with six episodes in each new season, plus two Christmas specials.

WATCH: Have you caught up with the Christmas special?

All the main cast will reprise their roles for the Yorkshire-set series, including leading man Nicholas Ralph as vet James Herriot and Samuel West as his mercurial mentor Siegfried Farnon.

Anna Madeley will also be back as Skeldale House matriarch Mrs Hall along with Rachel Shenton as Helen Herriot, James Anthony-Rose as Richard Carmody and Patricia Hodge Mrs Pumphrey.

© Channel 5 Nicholas Ralph, Samuel West and James Anthony-Rose will all reprise their roles

Viewers will be pleased to know that Callum Woodhouse will be reprising his role as Siegfried's mischievous younger brother Tristan Farnon in the new series. His character, who left Darrowby at the end of series three to serve in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps, will make an unexpected return later in the new series.

According to Channel 5, the show will continue to "bring the stories of James Herriot to life as we return to Darrowby to rejoin our unconventional much loved Skeldale Family and the colourful ensemble of farmers, animals and townsfolk living in the Yorkshire Dales in the 1940s".

© Channel 5 The show will return with series 5 and 6

In a previous interview with HELLO! and other press, the cast expressed their hopes for future episodes.

"I think there are loads of stories that are fantastic to tell," Anna, aka Mrs Hall, said, while Samuel added: "I think we're all still having a very nice time and as Anna said, there's still lots and lots of things that we'd still love to film.

"We've made our home in the Dales. They're getting on with us better now," he joked.

© Channel 5 Callum Woodhouse's Tristan makes an unexpected return in series 5

Samuel also revealed his "dream scene" for series five. "I love working with horses," he said. "My dream is to have a scene in series five with Rachel [Shenton] where we both get to ride together because I know she's a great horse rider and I'm not."

On the double series order, Paul Testar, Commissioning Editor, Drama, Channel 5 and Paramount+ said: "We're so pleased that All Creatures Great and Small will be returning to Channel 5 for two more series. The show has captured the hearts of our audiences and we are committed to bringing even more of James Herriot’s unforgettable stories to our viewers. We can’t wait to share this next chapter."

© Channel 5 Rachel Shenton and Nicholas Ralph star as Helen and James

Susanne Simpson, Executive Producer for MASTERPIECE added: "It is such a joy to share the news of two more seasons of All Creatures Great and Small. The MASTERPIECE audience has come to treasure this heart-warming series. We’re also particularly happy to welcome back Callum Woodhouse as Tristan to this incredible ensemble of actors."

All Creatures Great and Small is available to stream on My5.