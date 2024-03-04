Death in Paradise viewers 'emotional' as beloved character makes 'unexpected' exit and fan-favorite returns

Death in Paradise viewers were left feeling "emotional" while watching Sunday night's episode, which saw beloved character Marlon Pryce (Tahj Miles) leave Saint Marie for Jamaica.

After his sister Jocelyn had been offered a scholarship at a prestigious school in Kingston, Marlon revealed that he would be accompanying her, which would mean leaving his job on the island.

While it was initially uncertain whether he'd be working as a police officer in Jamaica, fan-favourite character JP Hooper (Tobi Bakare) made sure that was possible when he made a brief cameo at the end of the episode.

© Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon Marlon left Saint Marie in Sunday's episode

JP, who left the island with his wife and young family after accepting a new job as Head of the Police Training Programme, helped Marlon with his new life in Jamaica.

Taking to social media, fans were "gutted" to see Tahj leave the show, with one person writing: "Marlon is really going… this is so unexpected and sad but what an amazing dude being willing to sacrifice his career for his sister!" while another added: "Gutted @TahjDMiles has wrapped on #DeathInParadise. Marlon Pryce was mint, perfectly portrayed. Cheers for the fun Tahj mate and all the best for the future."

A third fan commented: "What an episode! Gutted Marlon has left. @TahjDMiles is a VERY talented actor and I hope his next adventure is just as successful as this one."

The episode was bittersweet as fans were sad to see Marlon go but pleased to see JP make a brief reappearance. One person penned: "Oh my, what an episode #DeathInParadise! I have had my emotions all over the place tonight - JP was back, although not for long enough, & Marlon is leaving. Now Neville's ex has shown up - is she going to convince him to return to Blighty? Is Dwayne coming back? So many???"

© Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon Fans were sad to see Marlon go

Elsewhere in the episode, the identity of SunsetChaser, a mysterious follower of DI Neville Parker's blog, was finally revealed as his ex-girlfriend Zoe, who pulled up in a cab to tell Neville the truth.

"So sorry to just turn up like this," said Zoe. "Funny old thing, really, and you're probably going to think it’s a bit mad," she continued before going on to reveal herself as SunsetChaser, leaving Neville rather shocked.

© BBC JP Hooper (Tobi Bakare) made a surprise cameo

Fans were surprised by the revelation, with many speculating that Rebecca, Sophie, or even Florence could be behind the account.

Some fans were left a little disappointed that SunsetChaser wasn't Florence, with one person writing: "I'm so depressed that it wasn't Florence!" while another added: "So gutted that Florence isn't SunsetChaser."

© Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon SunsetChaser was revealed as Neville's ex-girlfriend Zoe

During an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Ginny Holder, who plays Darlene, opened up about the big reveal. See what she said in the video below.

"When that story reveals itself, it's very funny," she said. "Sad for Neville. But Neville shows a lot of strength in the episode when it's revealed! When it comes out you'll see, it's a good one - it's a good episode! You won't be able to imagine who this person is!"

So, what does this mean for Neville?

With Zoe clearly keen to give her and Neville's relationship another go, could this finally mean a happily-ever-after for unlucky-in-love Neville? We'll have to wait and see…

Death in Paradise continues on Sundays on BBC One at 9pm.