Anne Hathaway's never-before-seen view of family kitchen in ultra-private home

When not strutting her stuff on the red carpet or starring in some of the best-loved Hollywood movies of our time, Anne Hathaway can be found relaxing at her Californian family home she shares with her husband Adam Shulman and their two children, seven-year-old Jonathan and three-year-old Jack.

The home belonging to The Devil Wears Prada star, 41, is not what you may expect. Anne employed designer Pamela Shamshiri to create a casual country cottage aesthetic in the home that was built in 1906.

© Getty Anne Hathaway lives with her husband Adam Shulman and two sons

The warm and homely two-storey property boasts three stone fireplaces, three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a music room, and a library. But it is the kitchen that has caught our eye.

House and Garden reported that their designer said that when the star bought the home the kitchen had to be "completely demoed" but once completed, the spot became one of her "most favorite spot[s] in the house."

The Princess Diaries star's kitchen is inviting with rustic charm thanks to bare wood walls and an off-white zellige tiled splashback.

The space features a gorgeous old-fashioned double oven with warm hardware to match the bronze pans hanging above it. Her exposed lighting adds an interesting, almost industrial touch, contrasting beautifully with the stunning mint green cabinetry and matching breakfast bar with black marble worktops.

The space has been accessorized to perfection with shelves minimally dressed with crockery and a vase of foliage by the windows that allow in tonnes of natural light.

Sophie Clemson, director and co-founder of The Living House, tells HELLO! why Anne's farmhouse chic kitchen is such a triumph. "Anne and the designer have made great design decisions with this beautiful kitchen," she says. "Instead of using wall cupboards, they have used shelving which will make the kitchen feel more open and designed."

© Getty Anne's home is a far cry from the glitzy city life

Sophie adds that she loves the mixture of materials like the black marble worktops on the kitchen units paired with a walnut worktop on the island. "The copper and brass work well with the farmhouse chic style and the star of the show is the beautifully detailed range cooker, with the wooden paneled hood," she explains.

© Instagram The Soho Farmhouse kitchens have a very similar energy

Not only is Anne's kitchen design timeless, but the interior designer tells us that it is ticking a major trend for 2024. Sophie says: "Decorative finishes are big for 2024 and this kitchen is definitely showcasing this trend. The shelves have decorative brackets, the cupboards have a cute diamond cutout detail, and the cooker itself has some beautiful detailing."

Recreating the inviting feeling of this A-lister's kitchen doesn't have to be tricky. Sophie says: "If you have a shaker style kitchen that is in need of an update you can recreate Anne's farmhouse chic look by painting the cupboards. Paint is a great way to easily transform your kitchen.

"Choose a soft muted tone like Anne, and update your cupboard handles to a timeless brass finish. If you can afford to lose some closed storage, remove a few of the wall cupboards and replace these with shelves to display your best crockery and accessories."