Anne Hathaway reveals very hectic journey to SAG Awards with intimate new video

Andy Sachs may not be one for the world of fashion, but Anne Hathaway sure is, and she proved that she was ready to endure the hours of long flights and glam for the moment.

The actress, 41, was a presenter at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday night, where she memorably reunited with her The Devil Wears Prada co-stars Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt.

However, the road to the show was a hectic one, watch in the clip below as she details her 16-hour journey to Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles from Milan…

Anne Hathaway documents her very long journey to the SAG Awards

Anne captioned her video with another reference to the iconic 2006 film, writing: "The details of your competence DO interest me – thank you to the dream team!"

Fans lavished praise for the actress in the comments, leaving responses like: "Does Anne ever age cause my god, the woman is so gorgeous. Stunning. Like I died, dead," and: "She in blue is phenomenal. I mean, it's not blue, not turquoise, not even lapis, it's actually cerulean!" plus: "Who knew double-header international flights could do magic for the final look."

Meryl took to the stage first as she pretended to fumble about with the microphone after having forgotten her glasses and the envelope, which Anne and Emily each walked out with.

© Getty Images The actress wore a cerulean blue archival Versace gown

"It is an age old question, where does the character end and the actor begin?" Meryl said, to which Emily responded: "Well as we see Miranda Priestley and Meryl Streep are like twins."

When the three-time Oscar-winning actress went to add more, Anne cut her off by memorably deadpanning: "No, no, that wasn't a question."

SEE: The Devil Wears Prada cast before-and-after photos ahead of SAG reunion

The trio presented the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series (which went to The Bear star Jeremy Allen White), and as Meryl opened the envelope, Emily, who was also nominated for her turn in Oppenheimer, interjected: "By all means, move at a glacial pace. You know how that thrills me."

© Getty Images She reunited with co-stars Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt to present the first award of the night

While the 2006 classic's reunion was a planned one, the night also featured a few surprise cast reunions from the stars of Modern Family and Breaking Bad to present the Ensemble Cast prizes.

MORE SAG: What Oppenheimer and Lily Gladstone's 2024 SAG Awards wins mean for the Oscars

Anne, who flew straight from the Versace show at Milan Fashion Week, kept things current and referential with her gown for the night, an archival cerulean blue Versace dress with off-shoulder straps, a large waist-cinching belt, an opulent diamond necklace, and her hair styled in loose tresses.

© Getty Images The trio made frequent references to the iconic 2006 film

Of her reunion at SAG with Meryl and Emily, Anne gushed to E!'s Live from the Red Carpet host Laverne Cox: "I'm thrilled! I don't think any of us can believe to watch the way it's grown over the decades."

MORE: Anne Hathaway reveals her worst anniversary date with husband Adam Shulman: 'Never again'

In 2022, during an appearance on The View, the Rachel Getting Married star mused that while she and the cast of the fashion-forward The Devil Wears Prada had remained close, a sequel didn't seem to be in the cards.

© Getty Images The star came straight from Milan Fashion Week's Versace show

"I don't know if there can be," she opined. "I just think that movie was in a different era. Now, everything has gone so digital and that movie centered around the concept of producing a physical thing. It's just very different now."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.