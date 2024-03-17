Anne Hathaway glitters on red carpet in sky-high mirrored mini dress

Anne Hathaway looked fresh off the runway as she rocked a studded mini dress straight from the Patou Spring 2024 collection for the world premiere of The Idea of You on Saturday night.

The Devil Wears Prada star looked sublime as she donned the glitzy number during the 2024 SXSW Conference and Festival at The Paramount Theatre.

With an empire bustline and a super mini skirt, Anne's feminine silhouette looked incredible in the studded dress, which was adorned with an embellished zigzag pattern.

© Rick Kern Anne Hathaway attends the world premiere of "The Idea of You"

After proving her penchant for platform heels when she rocked that Barbie pink dress in 2022, Anne once again enhanced her endless legs in towering silver platforms, adding a metallic chain-strap handbag to complete her ensemble.

The Oscar-winning star wore her signature chocolate-brown tresses in her usual voluminous waves, letting her baby bangs frame her face.

© Getty Anne paired her Patou ensemble with chic platform heels

The Idea of You is set to be 2024's most highly-anticipated rom-com ever since it was announced that The Princess Diaries star was teaming up with Nicholas Galtzine to star in the controversial project, based on a bestselling book.

Controversial, because the book is said to be loosely inspired by a Harry Styles fanfiction, and follows a 40-year-old single mom, Solene, who meets a young pop star at Coachella and falls for him.

© Daniel Boczarski Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine attend "The Idea Of You" World Premiere

Robinne Lee wrote The Idea of You in 2017, and admitted that she fell down a YouTube rabbit hole after seeing "the face of a boy I’d never seen in a band I’d never paid attention to, and it was so aesthetically perfect it took me by surprise".

Although she never named Harry, she went on to share that she spent the evening googling him and discovered he often dated older women; One Direction star Harry was known to date older women.

Robinne then created Hayes Campbell, a musician who fronted the boyband August Moon, and told Vogue in 2020 that her leading man was "Prince Harry, meets Harry [Styles]" with a dash of Eddie Redmayne.