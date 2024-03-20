BAFTA TV nominations 2024: Full list as The Crown dominates and David Tennant receives first nod

With the film awards season officially over now the BAFTAs and Oscars are done and dusted, all eyes are on the UK's biggest night in TV: the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards.
This year's nominations have been announced, with some exciting nods to some of the best and biggest shows of 2023. The Crown leads the pack with eight nominations, edging out competition from Black Mirror, which has seven nods for its episode 'Demon 79', as well as Happy Valley, Slow Horses and The Sixth Commandment, which all have six nominations.
17 out of 44 nominees in the performance categories have received their first BAFTA Television Awards nomination, including David Tennant (Good Omens), Hannah Waddingham (Eurovision Song Contest 2023), Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown), and Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us).
Check out the full list below.
COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME
- THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW Graham Norton, Graham Stuart, Jon Magnusson, Toby Baker, Catherine Strauss, Pete Snell - So Television / BBC One
- LATE NIGHT LYCETT Production Team - Rumpus Media, My Options Were Limited / Channel 4
- ROB & ROMESH VS Danielle Lux, Murray Boland, Jack Shillaker, Bill Righton, David Taylor, Graham Proud - CPL Productions / Sky Max
- WOULD I LIE TO YOU? Peter Holmes, Rachel Ablett, Jake Graham, Zoe Waterman, Liz Clare, Barbara Wiltshire - Zeppotron / BBC One
CURRENT AFFAIRS
- INSIDE RUSSIA: TRAITORS AND HEROES (STORYVILLE) Paul Mitchell, Anastasia Popova, Mikhail Kozyrev, Daria Olevskaya, Monica Garnsey, Emma Hindley – BBC News World Service, Ronachan Films / BBC Four
- PUTIN vs THE WEST Norma Percy, Tim Stirzaker, Lucy Hetherington, Lotte Murphy-Johnson, Max Stern – Brook Lapping / BBC Two
- RUSSELL BRAND: IN PLAIN SIGHT (DISPATCHES) Production Team - Hardcash Productions / Channel 4
- THE SHAMIMA BEGUM STORY (THIS WORLD) Joshua Baker, Sara Obeidat, Sasha Joelle Achilli, Sarah Waldron, Simon McMahon, Mustafa Al-Ali – BBC Current Affairs / BBC Two
DAYTIME
- LOOSE WOMEN AND MEN Production Team - ITV Studios Daytime / ITV1
- LORRAINE Production Team - ITV Studios Daytime / ITV1
- MAKE IT AT MARKET Martin Connery, Aman Mistry, Iain Robson, Kim Merrick, Lauren Elliott, Andrew Snowball - Flabbergast TV / BBC One
- SCAM INTERCEPTORS Production Team - BBC Studios Documentary Unit / BBC One
DRAMA SERIES
- THE GOLD Production Team - Tannadice Pictures / BBC One
- HAPPY VALLEY Sally Wainwright, Sarah Lancashire, Jessica Taylor, Faith Penhale, Will Johnston, Fergus O’Brien - Lookout Point, AMC / BBC One
- SLOW HORSES Saul Metzstein, Will Smith, Jane Robertson, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning - See-Saw Films / Apple TV+
- TOP BOY Production Team - Cowboy Films / Netflix
ENTERTAINMENT
- HANNAH WADDINGHAM: HOME FOR CHRISTMAS Hannah Waddingham, Hamish Hamilton, Katy Mullen, Moira Ross, Raj Kapoor, Nick Todisco - Done + Dusted / Apple TV+
- LATER… WITH JOOLS HOLLAND Production Team – BBC Studios / BBC Two
- MICHAEL MCINTYRE’S BIG SHOW Christian Fletcher, Dan Baldwin, James Pratt, Lisa Kirk, Sarah Mittell, Simon Staffurth - Hungry McBear / BBC One
- STRICTLY COME DANCING Production Team – BBC Studios / BBC One
FACTUAL SERIES
- DUBLIN NARCOS Benedict Sanderson, Claire McFall, Sacha Baveystock, Edmund Coulthard, Megan Taylor, Laura Dunne – Blast! Films / Sky Documentaries
- EVACUATION Production Team - Wonderhood Studios / Channel 4
- LOCKERBIE Nancy Strang, John Dower, Claire McFall, Barnaby Fry, Dejan Cancar, Charlie Hawryliw - Mindhouse Productions / Sky Documentaries
- ONCE UPON A TIME IN NORTHERN IRELAND Production Team - KEO Films, Walk On Air Films / BBC Two
ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE
- ANTHONY McPARTLIN, DECLAN DONNELLY I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! - Lifted Entertainment / ITV1
- BIG ZUU Big Zuu’s Big Eats – Boom, Big Productions / Dave
- GRAHAM NORTON The Graham Norton Show – So Television / BBC OneHANNAH WADDINGHAM Eurovision Song Contest 2023 – BBC Studios / BBC One
- JOE LYCETT Late Night Lycett - Rumpus Media, My Options Were Limited / Channel 4
- ROB BECKETT, ROMESH RANGANATHAN Rob & Romesh Vs – CPL Productions / Sky Max
FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME
- BRIDGET CHRISTIE The Change – Expectation / Channel 4
- GBEMISOLA IKUMELO Black Ops - BBC Studios, Mondo Deluxe Productions / BBC One
- MÁIRÉAD TYERS Extraordinary - Sid Gentle Films / Disney+
- ROISIN GALLAGHER The Lovers - Drama Republic / Sky Atlantic
- SOFIA OXENHAM Extraordinary - Sid Gentle Films / Disney+
- TAJ ATWAL Hullraisers - Fable Pictures / Channel 4
INTERNATIONAL
- THE BEAR Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, Matty Matheson, Tyson Bidner - FX Productions / Disney+
- BEEF Lee Sung Jin, Steven Yeun , Ali Wong, Jake Schreier, Ravi Nandan, Alli Reich - A24 / Netflix
- CLASS ACT Bruno Nahon, Tristan Séguela, Olivier Demangel, Laurent Lafitte - de Passe Entertainment / Netflix
- THE LAST OF US Production Team - Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Naughty Dog, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, HBO / Sky Atlantic
- LOVE & DEATH Production Team - Lionsgate, David E. Kelley Productions, Blossom Films, Texas Monthly / ITVX
- SUCCESSION Production Team - Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions, Hot Seat Productions, HBO / Sky Atlantic
LEADING ACTOR
- BRIAN COX Succession - Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions, Hot Seat Productions, HBO / Sky Atlantic
- DOMINIC WEST The Crown - Left Bank Pictures / Netflix
- KANE ROBINSON Top Boy - Cowboy Films / Netflix
- PAAPA ESSIEDU The Lazarus Project - Urban Myth Films / Sky Max
- STEVE COOGAN The Reckoning - ITV Studios / BBC One
- TIMOTHY SPALL The Sixth Commandment - Wild Mercury Productions, True Vision / BBC One
LEADING ACTRESS
- ANJANA VASAN Demon 79 (Black Mirror) - Broke & Bones / Netflix
- ANNE REID The Sixth Commandment - Wild Mercury Productions, True Vision / BBC One
- BELLA RAMSEY The Last of Us - Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions,, Naughty Dog, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, HBO / Sky Atlantic
- HELENA BONHAM CARTER Nolly - Quay Street Productions / ITVX
- SARAH LANCASHIRE Happy Valley - Lookout Point, AMC / BBC One
- SHARON HORGAN Best Interests - AC Chapter One / BBC One
LIMITED DRAMA
- BEST INTERESTS Production Team - AC Chapter One / BBC One
- DEMON 79 (BLACK MIRROR) Charlie Brooker, Richard Webb, Jessica Rhoades, Bisha K. Ali, Annabel Jones, Toby Haynes - Broke & Bones / Netflix
- THE LONG SHADOW George Kay, Lewis Arnold, Matt Sandford, Sarah Lewis, Sacha Szwarc, Willow Grylls - New Pictures / ITV1
- THE SIXTH COMMANDMENT Derek Wax, Brian Woods, Sarah Phelps, Saul Dibb, Frances du Pille - Wild Mercury Productions, True Vision / BBC One
LIVE EVENT COVERAGE
- THE CORONATION CONCERT Production Team – BBC Studios / BBC One
- EUROVISION SONG CONTEST 2023 Production Team – BBC Studios / BBC One
- ROYAL BRITISH LEGION FESTIVAL OF REMEMBRANCE Production Team – BBC Studios / BBC One
MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME
- ADJANI SALMON Dreaming Whilst Black - Big Deal Films, A24 / BBC Three
- DAVID TENNANT Good Omens - BBC Studios, Narrativia, The Blank Corporation / Prime Video
- HAMMED ANIMASHAUN Black Ops - BBC Studios, Mondo Deluxe Productions / BBC One
- JAMIE DEMETRIOU A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou - Guilty Party Pictures / Netflix
- JOSEPH GILGUN Brassic - Calamity Films / Sky Max
- MAWAAN RIZWAN Juice - Various Artists Limited / BBC Three
NEWS COVERAGE
- CHANNEL 4 NEWS: INSIDE GAZA: ISRAEL AND HAMAS AT WAR Esme Wren, Federico Escher, Helene Cacace, Matt Frei, Secunder Kermani, Millicent Teasdale - ITN / Channel 4
- SKY NEWS: INSIDE MYANMAR - THE HIDDEN WAR Production Team - Sky News / Sky News
- SKY NEWS: ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR Production Team – Sky News / Sky News
REALITY
- BANGED UP Production Team - Shine TV / Channel 4
- MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT UK Danielle Lux , Murray Boland, Rachel Viner, Susy Price, James Kayler, Dermot Caulfield - CPL Productions / E4
- MY MUM, YOUR DAD Production Team - Lifted Entertainment / ITV1
- SQUID GAME: THE CHALLENGE Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt, John Hay, Nicola Brown, Toni Ireland, Stephen Yemoh - Studio Lambert / Netflix
SCRIPTED COMEDY
- BIG BOYS Jack Rooke, Jim Archer, Bertie Peek, Ash Atalla, Alex Smith - Roughcut TV / Channel 4
- DREAMING WHILST BLACK Thomas Stogdon, Dhanny Joshi, Adjani Salmon, Ali Hughes, Nicola Gregory, Yemi Oyefuwa - Big Deal Films, A24 / BBC Three
- EXTRAORDINARY Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Charlie Palmer, Emma Moran, Abíólá Rufai-Awójídé, Sam Leifer - Sid Gentle Film / Disney+
- SUCH BRAVE GIRLS Kat Sadler, Simon Bird, Catherine Gosling Fuller, Jack Bayles, Phil Clarke - Various Artists Limited / BBC Three
SHORT FORM
- MOBILITY Jack Carroll, Thomas Gregory, Akaash Meeda, David Simpson, Sam Ward - Tiger Aspect Productions / BBC Three
- THE SKEWER: THREE TWISTED YEARS Production Team – unusual / BBC iPlayer
- STEALING UKRAINE’S CHILDREN: INSIDE RUSSIA’S CAMPS Production Team – VICE UK / VICE News
- WHERE IT ENDS Jack Robertson, Fergal Costello, Sam Ward, David Simpson - Tiger Aspect Productions / BBC Three
SINGLE DOCUMENTARY
- DAVID HOLMES: THE BOY WHO LIVED Dan Hartley, Kevin Konak, Simon Chinn, Jonathan Chinn, Vanessa Davies, Amy Stares - Lightbox / Sky Documentaries
- ELLIE SIMMONDS: FINDING MY SECRET FAMILY Jasleen Sethi, David Thompson, Colleen Flynn, Kathryn Jein, Nick Underhill - Flicker Productions / ITV1
- HATTON Daniel Dewsbury, Paul Yoshida, Sam Bergson, Ian Davies, John McKenna - Noah Media Group, Sky Studios / Sky Crime
- VJERAN TOMIC: THE SPIDER-MAN OF PARIS Jamie Roberts, Dan Reed - Amos Pictures / Netflix
SOAP
- CASUALTY Production Team – BBC Studios / BBC One
- EASTENDERS Production Team - BBC Studios / BBC One
- EMMERDALE Production Team – ITV Studios / ITV1
SPECIALIST FACTUAL
- CHIMP EMPIRE James Reed, Matt Houghton, Callum Webster, Matt Cole - KEO Films, Underdog Films / Netflix
- THE ENFIELD POLTERGEIST Jerry Rothwell , Al Morrow, Stewart le Maréchal, Nicole Stott, Jonathan Silberberg, Davis Guggenheim - MetFilm, Concordia Studio / Apple TV+
- FORCED OUT Production Team - Dragonfly / Sky Documentaries
- WHITE NANNY, BLACK CHILD Andy Mundy-Castle, Natasha Dack Ojumu, Rochelle Newman, Zeb Achonu, Ross Leppard, Rachael McLean-Anderson - Doc Hearts, TigerLily Productions, BFI / Channel 5
SPORTS COVERAGE
- CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL DAY ONE Richard Willoughby, Paul McNamara, Mark Demuth, Bridget Toomey, Rob Oldham, Dionne Robinson-Smith, Andrew Hill - ITV Sport / ITV1
- MOTD LIVE: FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2023 Production Team – IMG / BBC One
- WIMBLEDON 2023 MEN’S FINAL Production Team – BBC Sport, Wimbledon Broadcast Services / BBC One
SUPPORTING ACTOR
- AMIT SHAH Happy Valley - Lookout Point, AMC / BBC One
- ÉANNA HARDWICKE The Sixth Commandment - Wild Mercury Productions, True Vision / BBC One
- HARRIS DICKINSON A Murder at the End of the World FX Productions / Disney+
- JACK LOWDEN Slow Horses - See-Saw Films / Apple TV+
- MATTHEW MACFADYEN Succession - Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions, Hot Seat Productions, HBO / Sky Atlantic
- SALIM DAW The Crown - Left Bank Pictures / Netflix
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- ELIZABETH DEBICKI The Crown - Left Bank Pictures / Netflix
- HARRIET WALTER Succession - Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions, HBO / Sky Atlantic
- JASMINE JOBSON Top Boy - Cowboy Films / Netflix
- LESLEY MANVILLE The Crown - Left Bank Pictures / Netflix
- NICO PARKER The Last of Us - Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Naughty Dog, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, HBO / Sky Atlantic
- SIOBHAN FINNERAN Happy Valley - Lookout Point, AMC / BBC One
P&O CRUISES MEMORABLE MOMENT AWARD (voted for by the public)
- BECKHAM David teases Victoria about her ‘working class’ upbringing - Studio99, Ventureland / Netflix
- DOCTOR WHO Ncuti Gatwa being revealed as the 15th Doctor - Bad Wolf, BBC Studios Productions / BBC One
- HAPPY VALLEY Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce’s final kitchen showdown - Lookout Point, AMC / BBC One
- THE LAST OF US Bill and Frank's Story - Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Naughty Dog, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, HBO / Sky Atlantic
- THE PIANO 13-year old Lucy stuns commuters with jaw dropping piano performance - Love Productions / Channel 4
- SUCCESSION Logan Roy's death - Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions, Hot Seat Productions, HBO / Sky Atlantic