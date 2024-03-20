BAFTA TV nominations 2024: Full list as The Crown dominates and David Tennant receives first nod

With the film awards season officially over now the BAFTAs and Oscars are done and dusted, all eyes are on the UK's biggest night in TV: the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards.

This year's nominations have been announced, with some exciting nods to some of the best and biggest shows of 2023. The Crown leads the pack with eight nominations, edging out competition from Black Mirror, which has seven nods for its episode 'Demon 79', as well as Happy Valley, Slow Horses and The Sixth Commandment, which all have six nominations.

17 out of 44 nominees in the performance categories have received their first BAFTA Television Awards nomination, including David Tennant (Good Omens), Hannah Waddingham (Eurovision Song Contest 2023), Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown), and Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us).

Check out the full list below.

COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW Graham Norton, Graham Stuart, Jon Magnusson, Toby Baker, Catherine Strauss, Pete Snell - So Television / BBC One

LATE NIGHT LYCETT Production Team - Rumpus Media, My Options Were Limited / Channel 4

ROB & ROMESH VS Danielle Lux, Murray Boland, Jack Shillaker, Bill Righton, David Taylor, Graham Proud - CPL Productions / Sky Max

WOULD I LIE TO YOU? Peter Holmes, Rachel Ablett, Jake Graham, Zoe Waterman, Liz Clare, Barbara Wiltshire - Zeppotron / BBC One

© BBC Graham Norton is nominated for Comedy Entertainment Programme

CURRENT AFFAIRS

INSIDE RUSSIA: TRAITORS AND HEROES (STORYVILLE) Paul Mitchell, Anastasia Popova, Mikhail Kozyrev, Daria Olevskaya, Monica Garnsey, Emma Hindley – BBC News World Service, Ronachan Films / BBC Four

PUTIN vs THE WEST Norma Percy, Tim Stirzaker, Lucy Hetherington, Lotte Murphy-Johnson, Max Stern – Brook Lapping / BBC Two

RUSSELL BRAND: IN PLAIN SIGHT (DISPATCHES) Production Team - Hardcash Productions / Channel 4

THE SHAMIMA BEGUM STORY (THIS WORLD) Joshua Baker, Sara Obeidat, Sasha Joelle Achilli, Sarah Waldron, Simon McMahon, Mustafa Al-Ali – BBC Current Affairs / BBC Two

DAYTIME

LOOSE WOMEN AND MEN Production Team - ITV Studios Daytime / ITV1

LORRAINE Production Team - ITV Studios Daytime / ITV1

MAKE IT AT MARKET Martin Connery, Aman Mistry, Iain Robson, Kim Merrick, Lauren Elliott, Andrew Snowball - Flabbergast TV / BBC One

SCAM INTERCEPTORS Production Team - BBC Studios Documentary Unit / BBC One

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Lorraine is nominated for Daytime

DRAMA SERIES

THE GOLD Production Team - Tannadice Pictures / BBC One

HAPPY VALLEY Sally Wainwright, Sarah Lancashire, Jessica Taylor, Faith Penhale, Will Johnston, Fergus O’Brien - Lookout Point, AMC / BBC One

SLOW HORSES Saul Metzstein, Will Smith, Jane Robertson, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning - See-Saw Films / Apple TV+

TOP BOY Production Team - Cowboy Films / Netflix

WATCH: Did you watch Happy Valley season 3?

ENTERTAINMENT

HANNAH WADDINGHAM: HOME FOR CHRISTMAS Hannah Waddingham, Hamish Hamilton, Katy Mullen, Moira Ross, Raj Kapoor, Nick Todisco - Done + Dusted / Apple TV+

LATER… WITH JOOLS HOLLAND Production Team – BBC Studios / BBC Two

MICHAEL MCINTYRE’S BIG SHOW Christian Fletcher, Dan Baldwin, James Pratt, Lisa Kirk, Sarah Mittell, Simon Staffurth - Hungry McBear / BBC One

STRICTLY COME DANCING Production Team – BBC Studios / BBC One

© Gary Moyes Michael McIntyre's Big Show is nominated

FACTUAL SERIES

DUBLIN NARCOS Benedict Sanderson, Claire McFall, Sacha Baveystock, Edmund Coulthard, Megan Taylor, Laura Dunne – Blast! Films / Sky Documentaries

EVACUATION Production Team - Wonderhood Studios / Channel 4

LOCKERBIE Nancy Strang, John Dower, Claire McFall, Barnaby Fry, Dejan Cancar, Charlie Hawryliw - Mindhouse Productions / Sky Documentaries

ONCE UPON A TIME IN NORTHERN IRELAND Production Team - KEO Films, Walk On Air Films / BBC Two

ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE

ANTHONY McPARTLIN, DECLAN DONNELLY I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! - Lifted Entertainment / ITV1

BIG ZUU Big Zuu’s Big Eats – Boom, Big Productions / Dave

GRAHAM NORTON The Graham Norton Show – So Television / BBC OneHANNAH WADDINGHAM Eurovision Song Contest 2023 – BBC Studios / BBC One

JOE LYCETT Late Night Lycett - Rumpus Media, My Options Were Limited / Channel 4

ROB BECKETT, ROMESH RANGANATHAN Rob & Romesh Vs – CPL Productions / Sky Max

© James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is nominated

FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

BRIDGET CHRISTIE The Change – Expectation / Channel 4

GBEMISOLA IKUMELO Black Ops - BBC Studios, Mondo Deluxe Productions / BBC One

MÁIRÉAD TYERS Extraordinary - Sid Gentle Films / Disney+

ROISIN GALLAGHER The Lovers - Drama Republic / Sky Atlantic

SOFIA OXENHAM Extraordinary - Sid Gentle Films / Disney+

TAJ ATWAL Hullraisers - Fable Pictures / Channel 4

INTERNATIONAL

THE BEAR Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, Matty Matheson, Tyson Bidner - FX Productions / Disney+

BEEF Lee Sung Jin, Steven Yeun , Ali Wong, Jake Schreier, Ravi Nandan, Alli Reich - A24 / Netflix

CLASS ACT Bruno Nahon, Tristan Séguela, Olivier Demangel, Laurent Lafitte - de Passe Entertainment / Netflix

THE LAST OF US Production Team - Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Naughty Dog, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, HBO / Sky Atlantic

LOVE & DEATH Production Team - Lionsgate, David E. Kelley Productions, Blossom Films, Texas Monthly / ITVX

SUCCESSION Production Team - Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions, Hot Seat Productions, HBO / Sky Atlantic

Jeremy Allen White in The Bear

LEADING ACTOR

BRIAN COX Succession - Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions, Hot Seat Productions, HBO / Sky Atlantic

DOMINIC WEST The Crown - Left Bank Pictures / Netflix

KANE ROBINSON Top Boy - Cowboy Films / Netflix

PAAPA ESSIEDU The Lazarus Project - Urban Myth Films / Sky Max

STEVE COOGAN The Reckoning - ITV Studios / BBC One

TIMOTHY SPALL The Sixth Commandment - Wild Mercury Productions, True Vision / BBC One

LEADING ACTRESS

ANJANA VASAN Demon 79 (Black Mirror) - Broke & Bones / Netflix

ANNE REID The Sixth Commandment - Wild Mercury Productions, True Vision / BBC One

BELLA RAMSEY The Last of Us - Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions,, Naughty Dog, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, HBO / Sky Atlantic

HELENA BONHAM CARTER Nolly - Quay Street Productions / ITVX

SARAH LANCASHIRE Happy Valley - Lookout Point, AMC / BBC One

SHARON HORGAN Best Interests - AC Chapter One / BBC One

© BBC Anne Reid in The Sixth Commandment

LIMITED DRAMA

BEST INTERESTS Production Team - AC Chapter One / BBC One

DEMON 79 (BLACK MIRROR) Charlie Brooker, Richard Webb, Jessica Rhoades, Bisha K. Ali, Annabel Jones, Toby Haynes - Broke & Bones / Netflix

THE LONG SHADOW George Kay, Lewis Arnold, Matt Sandford, Sarah Lewis, Sacha Szwarc, Willow Grylls - New Pictures / ITV1

THE SIXTH COMMANDMENT Derek Wax, Brian Woods, Sarah Phelps, Saul Dibb, Frances du Pille - Wild Mercury Productions, True Vision / BBC One

© ITV The Long Shadow is nominated for limited drama

LIVE EVENT COVERAGE

THE CORONATION CONCERT Production Team – BBC Studios / BBC One

EUROVISION SONG CONTEST 2023 Production Team – BBC Studios / BBC One

ROYAL BRITISH LEGION FESTIVAL OF REMEMBRANCE Production Team – BBC Studios / BBC One

MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

ADJANI SALMON Dreaming Whilst Black - Big Deal Films, A24 / BBC Three

DAVID TENNANT Good Omens - BBC Studios, Narrativia, The Blank Corporation / Prime Video

HAMMED ANIMASHAUN Black Ops - BBC Studios, Mondo Deluxe Productions / BBC One

JAMIE DEMETRIOU A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou - Guilty Party Pictures / Netflix

JOSEPH GILGUN Brassic - Calamity Films / Sky Max

MAWAAN RIZWAN Juice - Various Artists Limited / BBC Three

NEWS COVERAGE

CHANNEL 4 NEWS: INSIDE GAZA: ISRAEL AND HAMAS AT WAR Esme Wren, Federico Escher, Helene Cacace, Matt Frei, Secunder Kermani, Millicent Teasdale - ITN / Channel 4

SKY NEWS: INSIDE MYANMAR - THE HIDDEN WAR Production Team - Sky News / Sky News

SKY NEWS: ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR Production Team – Sky News / Sky News

REALITY

BANGED UP Production Team - Shine TV / Channel 4

MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT UK Danielle Lux , Murray Boland, Rachel Viner, Susy Price, James Kayler, Dermot Caulfield - CPL Productions / E4

MY MUM, YOUR DAD Production Team - Lifted Entertainment / ITV1

SQUID GAME: THE CHALLENGE Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt, John Hay, Nicola Brown, Toni Ireland, Stephen Yemoh - Studio Lambert / Netflix

© Harry Page Davina McCall hosts ITV's My Mum, Your Dad

SCRIPTED COMEDY

BIG BOYS Jack Rooke, Jim Archer, Bertie Peek, Ash Atalla, Alex Smith - Roughcut TV / Channel 4

DREAMING WHILST BLACK Thomas Stogdon, Dhanny Joshi, Adjani Salmon, Ali Hughes, Nicola Gregory, Yemi Oyefuwa - Big Deal Films, A24 / BBC Three

EXTRAORDINARY Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Charlie Palmer, Emma Moran, Abíólá Rufai-Awójídé, Sam Leifer - Sid Gentle Film / Disney+

SUCH BRAVE GIRLS Kat Sadler, Simon Bird, Catherine Gosling Fuller, Jack Bayles, Phil Clarke - Various Artists Limited / BBC Three

© Photo: Channel 4 Big Boys is nominated for Scripted Comedy

SHORT FORM

MOBILITY Jack Carroll, Thomas Gregory, Akaash Meeda, David Simpson, Sam Ward - Tiger Aspect Productions / BBC Three

THE SKEWER: THREE TWISTED YEARS Production Team – unusual / BBC iPlayer

STEALING UKRAINE’S CHILDREN: INSIDE RUSSIA’S CAMPS Production Team – VICE UK / VICE News

WHERE IT ENDS Jack Robertson, Fergal Costello, Sam Ward, David Simpson - Tiger Aspect Productions / BBC Three

SINGLE DOCUMENTARY

DAVID HOLMES: THE BOY WHO LIVED Dan Hartley, Kevin Konak, Simon Chinn, Jonathan Chinn, Vanessa Davies, Amy Stares - Lightbox / Sky Documentaries

ELLIE SIMMONDS: FINDING MY SECRET FAMILY Jasleen Sethi, David Thompson, Colleen Flynn, Kathryn Jein, Nick Underhill - Flicker Productions / ITV1

HATTON Daniel Dewsbury, Paul Yoshida, Sam Bergson, Ian Davies, John McKenna - Noah Media Group, Sky Studios / Sky Crime

VJERAN TOMIC: THE SPIDER-MAN OF PARIS Jamie Roberts, Dan Reed - Amos Pictures / Netflix

SOAP

CASUALTY Production Team – BBC Studios / BBC One

EASTENDERS Production Team - BBC Studios / BBC One

EMMERDALE Production Team – ITV Studios / ITV1

SPECIALIST FACTUAL

CHIMP EMPIRE James Reed, Matt Houghton, Callum Webster, Matt Cole - KEO Films, Underdog Films / Netflix

THE ENFIELD POLTERGEIST Jerry Rothwell , Al Morrow, Stewart le Maréchal, Nicole Stott, Jonathan Silberberg, Davis Guggenheim - MetFilm, Concordia Studio / Apple TV+

FORCED OUT Production Team - Dragonfly / Sky Documentaries

WHITE NANNY, BLACK CHILD Andy Mundy-Castle, Natasha Dack Ojumu, Rochelle Newman, Zeb Achonu, Ross Leppard, Rachael McLean-Anderson - Doc Hearts, TigerLily Productions, BFI / Channel 5

SPORTS COVERAGE

CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL DAY ONE Richard Willoughby, Paul McNamara, Mark Demuth, Bridget Toomey, Rob Oldham, Dionne Robinson-Smith, Andrew Hill - ITV Sport / ITV1

MOTD LIVE: FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2023 Production Team – IMG / BBC One

WIMBLEDON 2023 MEN’S FINAL Production Team – BBC Sport, Wimbledon Broadcast Services / BBC One

© Getty Wimbledon 2023 is nominated for Sports Coverage

SUPPORTING ACTOR

AMIT SHAH Happy Valley - Lookout Point, AMC / BBC One

ÉANNA HARDWICKE The Sixth Commandment - Wild Mercury Productions, True Vision / BBC One

HARRIS DICKINSON A Murder at the End of the World FX Productions / Disney+

JACK LOWDEN Slow Horses - See-Saw Films / Apple TV+

MATTHEW MACFADYEN Succession - Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions, Hot Seat Productions, HBO / Sky Atlantic

SALIM DAW The Crown - Left Bank Pictures / Netflix

Jack Lowden in Slow Horses

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

ELIZABETH DEBICKI The Crown - Left Bank Pictures / Netflix

HARRIET WALTER Succession - Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions, HBO / Sky Atlantic

JASMINE JOBSON Top Boy - Cowboy Films / Netflix

LESLEY MANVILLE The Crown - Left Bank Pictures / Netflix

NICO PARKER The Last of Us - Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Naughty Dog, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, HBO / Sky Atlantic

SIOBHAN FINNERAN Happy Valley - Lookout Point, AMC / BBC One

P&O CRUISES MEMORABLE MOMENT AWARD (voted for by the public)

BECKHAM David teases Victoria about her ‘working class’ upbringing - Studio99, Ventureland / Netflix

DOCTOR WHO Ncuti Gatwa being revealed as the 15th Doctor - Bad Wolf, BBC Studios Productions / BBC One

HAPPY VALLEY Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce’s final kitchen showdown - Lookout Point, AMC / BBC One

THE LAST OF US Bill and Frank's Story - Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Naughty Dog, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, HBO / Sky Atlantic

THE PIANO 13-year old Lucy stuns commuters with jaw dropping piano performance - Love Productions / Channel 4

SUCCESSION Logan Roy's death - Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions, Hot Seat Productions, HBO / Sky Atlantic