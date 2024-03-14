Amy Hart reveals Memorable Moment Award nominees ahead of the TV BAFTAs

P&O Cruises brand ambassador Amy Hart just revealed some exciting news! Chatting exclusively to HELLO!, the Love Island star chatted about the nominees up for this year's Memorable Moment Award. We break down the shortlist in the video below…

Part of the BAFTA Television Awards, this is the only category voted for by the public! Ultimately, it's an opportunity for fans to celebrate the biggest moments on TV, whether they made us cry with laughter, jump for joy, or hide behind pillows.

And there's an incredible selection this year too. Who could ever forget the Beckhams' iconic 'Rolls Royce' moment that spawned endless T-shirt sales and memes? Or Ncuti Gatwa's out-of-this-world debut on Doctor Who?

Here's how you can get involved. Simply head over to the BAFTA website and cast your vote ahead of 12pm on 9 April 2024. And what's more, you can also win one of 100 pairs of tickets to the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Mark your calendars people – the results will be announced on 12 May 2024.

Ahead of the big night, we're taking you through each and every nominee vying for the Memorable Moment Award. Get a first look at the list below…

BAFTA and P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award:

Victoria Beckham's 'Rolls Royce' moment made the list

● Beckham (Netflix) - David teases Victoria about her 'working class' upbringing

● Doctor Who (BBC One) - Ncuti Gatwa being revealed as the 15th Doctor

● Happy Valley (BBC One) - Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce's final kitchen showdown

● Succession (Sky Atlantic) - Logan Roy's Death

● The Last Of Us (Sky Atlantic) - Bill and Frank

● The Piano (Channel 4) - 13-year-old Lucy stuns commuters with jaw-dropping piano performance