Beyond Paradise fans thrilled as stars reunite after 36 years in latest episode

We always love seeing who Beyond Paradise has welcomed as guest stars in each episode, and fans were thrilled while watching the second season of the hit show after the stars of a hugely popular 1980s show were reunited after 36 years!

In the episode, Humphrey Goodman had to solve yet another crime in the fictional town of Shipton Abbott in Devon, this time dealing with a man named Arnold Finch, who was portrayed by than Doctor Who star Peter Davison.

WATCH: DI Humphrey Goodman and the gang are back for season two of Beyond Paradise. Watch the trailer.

In the episode, Arnold is enjoying a date with Martha’s mother Anne, who is played by Barbara Flynn. But what is the connection between the two stars? As eagle-eyed fans spotted, the pair both starred together on the hit show A Very Peculiar Practice back in 1986.

The show, which ran until 1988, follows Peter as Stephen Daker, a young doctor working at a university staffed by a band of misfits, with Barbara portraying Rose Marie, a passionate feminist who hoped to advance her career at the health centre.

Barbara and Peter in A Very Peculiar Practice

Fans were delighted to see the pair reunite in the popular spin-off series, with one writing: “I was hoping that Peter Davison would have a scene with Barbara Flynn as soon as he was announced as a guest star. Peter Davison and Barbara Flynn are together again! We have a mini A Very Peculiar Practice reunion!” Another person added: “Peter Davison 'dating' Barbara Flynn? Oh, come on! That can't be a casting coincidence.”

A third person added: “In my mind, Dr Stephen Daker is reunited with Dr Rose Marie, A Very Peculiar Practice feelings.”

Peter and Barbara in Beyond Paradise

So who else will we be welcoming as a guest star? Elizabeth Bourgine, who plays Catherine in Death in Paradise, recently opened up about how she would love to make a cameo appearance in Beyond Paradise. Chatting to HELLO!, she said: “Oh yes, of course. Catherine could go anywhere to people and give a little bit of energy if they need it!

“It was so lovely to see Kris [Marshall] and Martha [Lloyd] when they came to Guadeloupe. It was fun seeing him back there for a bit, just like he never left! We had a wonderful dinner the day before the shooting, We were all crazy because we were laughing and shouting, having rum, so happy to to see each other.”

© Amelia Troubridge Death In Paradise's Elizabeth Bourgine would love to appear in Beyond Paradise

She also spoke about having her potential spin-off, explaining: “I think it would be nice to see Catherine and Don [Warrington, who plays Selwyn Patterson] because they're so different. They're best friends. I think they're always making a team together.

“It would be very funny because they're so different. It's like black and white, positive, and negative energy but humour and always friendship, they love each other really!”