Ralf Little breaks silence over Death in Paradise departure as fans devastated

Ralf Little has broken his silence over his departure from Death in Paradise after four years of playing the lead role of Detective Inspector Neville Parker.

In Sunday's episode, Neville's 'will they won't they' romance with DS Florence Cassell (Josephine Jobert) finally drew to a conclusion when the pair decided to leave Saint Marie together, sailing off into the sunset.

Taking to Instagram after the episode aired, Ralf addressed his exit from the show and thanked fans for their support over the years.

"So, there you have it, the secret's out," he began. "My time on Saint Marie has come to an end – what an end! New adventures await Neville, and he got to sail away into the sunset with his best friend. Who knows what happens for them next! I want to say an enormous thank you to everyone who watched and supported the show when I arrived four and a half years ago.

"Coming into a series beloved by millions was a huge responsibility and I had no idea whether viewers would take to my interpretation of Neville's character, and indeed to me. It was quite a relief that the response has been overwhelming, and it's been an absolute privilege and a pleasure to bring Neville Parker to all of you and to share his quite profound journey with you."

© BBC Neville Parker and Joséphine Jobert sailed off into the sunset

The 44-year-old continued: "I can't thank you all enough for the support over the last four and a half years. It's been one of the most magical and profound experiences of my entire life. The team that makes Death in Paradise - the producers, writers, directors, crew, guest cast, and my magnificent co-stars - they know what they're doing, and the future is in good hands. I can't wait to see what happens next. It's been the ride of a lifetime."

It's safe to say fans were pretty devastated over Neville's exit in the series finale. Taking to social media, one person wrote: "I'm so devastated about this. I didn't really think that @RalfLittle would leave. It won't be the same without him," while another added: "I'm so gutted over @RalfLittle leaving #DeathInParadise but I'm happy Neville got a happy farewell. Of all the predictions I saw, this ending is the only one that made me happy, to be honest. Good luck to Ralf and I can't wait to meet the new DI!"

© BBC Ralf Little has left the show after four years

A third person commented: "Sorry to see you go Ralf you have played the part magnificently and all the best with your next chapter."

During an exclusive interview with HELLO! earlier this year, Ralf kept his cards close to his chest when asked about his plans to return to the series after season 13. "It's the same answer as it has been every year since I started doing this," he said. "These things don't get sorted out until the in-between times, as with every year, it sounds like a cagey answer but that's the way it is."

© Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon Fans were devastated over Ralf's departure

The show will return later this year with a fourth feature-length Christmas special, which will be followed by a 14th season in 2025.

Death in Paradise is available on BBCiPlayer.