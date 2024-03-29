Beyond Paradise's Felicity Montagu teases future cameo from Death in Paradise's Shantol Jackson

Beyond Paradise star Felicity Montagu has revealed that Shantol Jackson, who plays Naomi Thomas in the flagship drama Death in Paradise, is hoping for a cameo in the Devon-set spin-off series.

Whilst chatting with HELLO! and other press ahead of series two, which arrived on BBC One earlier this month, Felicity revealed that Shantol is "trying to write herself a part" in the drama.

WATCH: Are you enjoying the new series of Beyond Paradise?

Felicity was joined by her co-star Zahra Ahmadi, who plays DS Esther Williams, as the pair discussed the support they've received from the cast of Death in Paradise since the spin-off's launch in 2023.

Recalling the first time she met Shantol while publicising the show in Amsterdam, Felicity said: "It was so lovely to meet Shantol, who's just such a charming girl."

© Amelia Troubridge Shantol Jackson is "trying to write herself a part' in Beyond Paradise

The Bridget Jones' Diary star also said reuniting with Ralf Little, who she's worked with previously, was "like meeting family".

Zahra chimed in, saying the cast of the main show have been "incredibly supportive" of the spin-off and are "thrilled about how well it's doing".

Felicity then revealed: "Shantol is trying to write herself a part in Beyond Paradise!"

© BBC Series two is currently airing on BBC One

Zahra added: "I want to come up with a scenario on how she can be in an episode."

If Shantol does make an appearance in Beyond Paradise, it wouldn't be the first time the two shows crossover.

The season one finale of Beyond Paradise saw DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) make a surprise return to the Island of Saint Marie, where he reunited with Commissioner Selwyn (Don Warrington) and was introduced to DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little), Naomi (Shantol) and Marlon Pryce (Tahj Miles).

© BBC The season one finale saw DI Humphrey Goodman return to Saint Marie

Kris recently addressed the possibility of a crossover, saying while it may not happen anytime soon, he'd "love" to reunite with some of the Death in Paradise cast.

When asked about the potential of a crossover in season two, he told Digital Spy: "So not in the immediate future, I don't think, but it's definitely something to be considered in the future, and I would absolutely love for certain characters to come and see us at Shipton Abbott. Specifically, someone like Don's character.

"Don Warrington – I mean, he is the Don. I'm in thrall to him. I absolutely love him. He’s the most charming man on Earth. To have Don and Don’s character, Selwyn Patterson, come and pay us a visit, would be the dream, really," he added.

© Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon Kris Marshall is keen for Don Warrington to appear in a crossover episode

The second season of Beyond Paradise is currently airing on BBC One and sees DI Humphrey Goodman and his police team investigate baffling new crimes, from a death on a steam train to a missing teacher.

"We've got murders, we've got puzzles, we've got fires, we've got boats, we've got steam trains, we've got all sorts – it's a big show," Kris told HELLO!.

Zahra added: "It's like season one but upgraded. It's amped up."

Beyond Paradise continues on Friday 29 March at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.