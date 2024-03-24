Death in Paradise star Shantol Jackson's life away from the cameras, from love life to close relationship with dad

Shantol Jackson plays beloved character Naomi Thomas in the BBC crime drama Death in Paradise. The Jamaican-born actress burst onto our TV screens back in 2022 and has firmly established herself as a fan favourite on the show over the past few seasons.

While we know all about Naomi's life in Saint Marie, what about the star who plays her? Keep reading for all we know about what Shantol gets up to when she's not filming, including her love life and close relationship with her dad.

WATCH: Are you enjoying Death in Paradise series 13?

Shantol Jackson's home life away from the show

When she's not busy pretending to solve crimes in Guadeloupe, Shantol is based near Kingston in Jamaica, where she grew up.

While she spends half the year filming in the Caribbean for Death in Paradise, Shantol enjoys visiting London when she gets the chance. "I love London. I call it my 'second city'," she said in a recent interview with HELLO!.

© Christopher Fenner Shantol Jackson plays Naomi Thomas in Death in Paradise

Shantol's love life

While Shantol tends to keep details about her relationship history private and away from social media, she did open up about her love life during an interview with HELLO!, explaining that her Death in Paradise filming schedule makes it "quite difficult" to have a partner.

"I'm hoping to work on that this year. We have biological clocks, so we need to get the ball rolling when it comes to that," she said, laughing.

© Christopher Fenner Shantol opened up about her love life in a recent interview with HELLO!

The actress went on to say that she's looking for someone who "understands" her lifestyle, which consists of six months a year filming in Guadeloupe.

"You need to find someone who understands your lifestyle when you have to work away from wherever home is, and it has to be someone who is also able to come to you," she said. "When you're there, you're there; you can't leave.

"It has to be somebody who can hop over now and then, who understands that this is my life and can handle something that is a bit difficult," she continued, adding: "It's tricky, but I've seen people do it, so I know it can be done."

© Denis Guyenon Shantol stars alongside Ralf Little in Death in Paradise

Shantol's close relationship with her dad

While Shantol may not have a partner, her dad is the main man in her life and the pair share a close relationship.

While he's "so proud" of Shantol's achievements, her dad was initially wary of her decision to pursue a career in acting and suggested she study for a degree. "He didn't send me to a theatre college, which I wanted to do, and I was mad, but he was paying my school fees, so I had to do what he wanted me to do!" said Shantol.

© Amelia Troubridge Shantol first joined the show in 2022

Landing a role in Death in Paradise seems like a full circle moment for Shantol, who used to watch the series with her dad when Ben Miller played the lead detective. "We were interested because this is a show in the Caribbean but a British guy was the lead," she explained.

The TV star also said that making her dad "really proud" is her "biggest dream". "On my very first day on Death in Paradise, I took a photo of myself in, I took a photo of myself in the uniform – and that's his WhatsApp display picture."

​​Death in Paradise series 13 concludes on Sunday 24 March at 9pm.