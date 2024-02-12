Netflix drops official trailer for Prince Andrew Newsnight drama, Scoop

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for its upcoming film Scoop, which is inspired by Prince Andrew's infamous Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis.

The upcoming drama tells the inside story of how the team of Newsnight journalists secured the interview, in which the Duke of York discussed his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. Watch the gripping trailer below.

WATCH: The trailer for Netflix's Prince Andrew drama, Scoop

The trailer sees Gillian Anderson's Emily prepare for the interview, as Prince Andrew makes his way to Buckingham Palace. "This is the story. The only story. I want it for us," a voice says, before sharing details of the interview: "Thursday. 2pm. The palace. Two chairs in the middle of the floor, six feet apart."

© Netflix Rufus Sewell stars as Prince Andrew

The end of the trailer teases the beginning of the interview, with both Prince Andrew and Emily looking intensely at one another before Emily breaks the silence: "Your Royal Highness."

The new film, which premieres on April 5, gives an inside account of how the BBC secured the bombshell interview. It's based on former Newsnight Editor Sam McAlister's 2021 book Scoops: Behind The Scenes of the BBC's Most Shocking Interview, and has been adapted for the screen by Peter Moffat.

© Netflix The film is inspired by Prince Andrew's infamous Newsnight interview

The synopsis reads: "Inspired by real events, Scoop is the inside account of the tenacious journalism that landed an earthshattering interview - Prince Andrew's infamous BBC Newsnight appearance.

© Netflix The film premieres on April 5

"From the tension of producer Sam McAlister’s high stakes negotiations with Buckingham Palace, all the way to Emily Maitlis’ jaw-dropping, forensic showdown with the Prince, Scoop takes us inside the story, with the women who would stop at nothing to get it. To get an interview this big, you have to be bold."

Scoop premieres on Netflix on April 5.