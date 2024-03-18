Netflix's Scoop trailer shares dramatic glimpse at Prince Andrew Newsnight movie

Netflix has dropped a new trailer for Scoop, its upcoming film about Prince Andrew's infamous 2019 interview with Emily Maitlis for the BBC's Newsnight.

Based on former Newsnight Editor Sam McAlister's 2021 book, Scoops: Behind The Scenes of the BBC's Most Shocking Interview, the film gives an inside account of how the BBC secured the interview, in which Andrew discussed his friendship with convicted sex offender and disgraced financier, Jeffrey Epstein.

Gillian Anderson and Rufus Sewell star as Emily and Andrew, while Billie Piper plays Sam McAlister, and Keeley Hawes portrays Andrew's former private secretary Amanda Thirsk in the film, which aims to "spotlight the journalists whose tenacity and guts broke through the highest of ceilings – and into the inner sanctum and calculations of a man with everything to lose".

© Netflix Gillian Anderson and Rufus Sewell star in Scoop

The trailer shows the lead-up to Prince Andrew's conversation with Emily, showing the journalist and Sam McAlister making preparations, including paying Andrew a visit at Buckingham Palace to persuade him to do the interview. Watch the full trailer below.

WATCH: Netflix drops new trailer for Scoop

The synopsis reads: "Inspired by real events, Scoop is the inside account of the tenacious journalism that landed an earthshattering interview - Prince Andrew's infamous BBC Newsnight appearance.

"From the tension of producer Sam McAlister's high stakes negotiations with Buckingham Palace, all the way to Emily Maitlis' jaw-dropping, forensic showdown with the Prince, Scoop takes us inside the story, with the women who would stop at nothing to get it. To get an interview this big, you have to be bold."

© netflix Gillian Anderson stars as Emily Maitlis

Speaking about how he prepared to play Prince Andrew in the film, Rufus revealed that he "obsessed" over the interview and even dressed up as Andrew at home. "So I just obsessed with watching the interview and watching him. Even on my own, I would just dress up," the actor said at Next on Netflix – an event to showcase upcoming releases. "I won't tell you how I dress up, but what I mean is I would put on clothes that felt like I could believe the idea of it myself. It seemed preposterous and when people would catch me doing it, it was really embarrassing.

"I would do that and watch the interview, obsess for hours and hours, just trying to kind of get behind it, inside it."

© Netflix The series dramatises Andrew's infamous Newsnight interview

Rufus also revealed that he and Gillian didn't rehearse the interview scene and went straight into filming. "I ended up sitting on the first day opposite Gillian who had been doing her own version of the work, and it was astonishingly close," he explained. "That was how we started filming. We filmed the interview for two days on a loop. We just did it."

Scoop will be available to stream on Netflix on April 5.