'Polin' fans go crazy as Bridgerton season three teaser is finally released - watch

Dearest Readers, there is breaking news in the Ton! After months of waiting, Netflix has finally graced us with a first look at season three of the hit period drama. Click the video below to see the first blooms of romance between Penelope Featherington (aka Lady Whistledown) and Colin Bridgerton.

WATCH: Get a first look at Penelope and Colin in season three of Bridgerton

"It would seem Miss Featherington has spent plenty of time studying the eyes of Mister Bridgerton. One can only question what will ever come of it…" teases the caption. "Bridgerton S3 arrives in two parts, with Part 1 premiering 16 May and Part 2 on 13 June."

Naturally, fans were delighted with the adorable clip. "Thanks for sharing this clip omg, I need more content for POLIN," replied one. "I think I need a doctor. My heart skipped a beat," added another.

© Netflix Season three will focus on Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington's love story

Penelope and Colin, who have been friends forever, are set to be the focus of season three.

"Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton after hearing his disparaging words about her last season," reads the synopsis.

"She has, however, decided it's time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope's attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly.

© Netflix After years of friendship, Colin is forced to confront his feelings for Penelope

"Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he's disheartened to realise that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly."

MORE: Bridgerton season three brand new images have landed - and we’re already swooning

READ: Bridgerton finally confirms season three release dates – but there's a catch

Adjoa Andoh – aka Lady Danbury – caught up with HELLO! in October, where she revealed a few juicy details.

"It's very gratifying because we've held our breath for a long time. Because of the way the year's panned out and that the season's going to come out next year, the anticipation is going to grow and grow," she began. "I think people will feel very satisfied."

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Adjoa Andoh chatted to HELLO! about the new season

Asked about season three, she replied: "We're going to have some Colin and Penelope. We're going to have some Lady Whistledown action. We're going to have some pushing and pulling from Lady Danbury.

"More intrigue, more romance, more fabulous outfits, locations, and a bit of 'how's your father,' of course," she explained, adding: "If you like the show, you're going to get more of the same with bells on this season."