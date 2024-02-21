Virgin River season six: everything to know from cast to plot details as stars return to set

It's not been long since we last paid a visit to Virgin River in November's festive episodes, but we're already thinking ahead to season six.

As the cast returns to the show's set in Vancouver ahead of filming, here's all we know about the upcoming season, including the cast, plot details and possible release date.

WATCH: Have you caught up on season five, part 2?

Series 6 release date speculation

With production on season six only just gearing up and expected to last until May 2024, fans can expect to wait a while for the new episodes.

According to Deadline, Netflix won't be releasing any new episodes of Virgin River this year, meaning an early 2025 release date is likely.

© Netflix Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson star in the series

It would seem that some of the cast have returned to Vancouver ahead of filming, including Alexandra Breckenridge, who plays Mel Monroe.

Taking to Instagram last week, the actress revealed that she'd restored her character's signature strawberry blonde hair color. In another video, Alexandra said she was staying in a rental property, and while she didn't disclose her location, it's likely that she's back in Canada.

Who's starring in season 6?

We'd expect to see all the main cast reprise their roles in the new season, including Alexandra as Mel and her co-star Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan.

We also anticipate Tim Matheson's return as Dr. Vernon "Doc" Mullins, alongside Annette O'Toole as Hope McCrea, Colin Lawrence as John "Preacher" Middleton, Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady, Zibby Allen as Brie Sheridan, Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie and Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes.

© Netflix Filming is set to begin in February

Other cast members expected to return include Marco Grazzini as Mike Valenzuela, Mark Ghanimé as Dr. Cameron Hayek, Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts, Kai Bradbury as Denny Cutler, Kandyse McClure as Kaia Bryant and Teryl Rothery as Muriel.

Following season five's major cliffhanger, we also expect to see John Allen Nelson back on our screens as Mel's dad Everett Reid.

What will happen in season 6?

At the end of season five, Mel finally discovered the identity of her father: a man named Everett Reid who had been living in Virgin River all along and initially wanted nothing to do with her. While Mel was left feeling hurt, Everett eventually came around and embraced their relationship.

The episode ended on a dramatic cliffhanger when Everett turned up on his daughter's doorstep with "something important" to tell her but was cut off by the rolling credits.

© Netflix John Allen Nelson plays Mel's dad Everett Reid

While the new episodes will no doubt address Everett's important news, we know that another time jump will take place and so the upcoming season won't be a direct pickup from the holiday episodes.

Despite the time jump, fans can expect to find out more about Everrett's backstory and connection to Virgin River when he met Mel's mother – but don't hold out for any more half-siblings!

"Just because this was such a new thing in Mel's life, I don't know if we'll get into half-siblings any time soon," showrunner Patrick told Deadline. "That felt like we've bit off enough to chew, we don't need more."

Season six will see Doc and Hope in a "healthy" place

Meanwhile, following Doc's proposal, Mel's pending nuptials and Denny and Lizzie's conversations about marriage, it's likely that we'll be hearing wedding bells in the new season. "It seems like it's a great opportunity for a wedding season, doesn't it?" Patrick said.

Speaking of Doc, we'll also see him and Hope in a "healthy" place amid his macular degeneration. "He'll get a good prognosis out of it, but other challenges will arise," Patrick teased.

Will there be a season 7?

While season seven has yet to get the green light, showrunner Patrick Sean Smith doesn't plan on slowing down anytime soon.

"There's no plans of wrapping anything up. I think, as long as these characters are living, there are always going to be stories to tell, and that's an incredible opportunity for any showrunner," he told Deadline in December.

© Netflix Showrunner Patrick is hopeful for season seven

Alexandra is also hopeful for more episodes. "I keep trying to tell them they should just pick up Season 7 so we can just knock Seasons 6 and 7 and call it a day," she said, adding: "I'm not aware of it being the final season. Hopefully, we'll get more."

Virgin River is available to stream on Netflix.