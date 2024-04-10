Beyond Paradise star Felicity Montagu says Margo could be 'in for a shock' as station faces closure

Beyond Paradise has teased the departure of one of Shipton Abbott's finest as the police station faces the ongoing threat of closure.

In the teaser for next week's episode, a worried PC Kelby (Dylan Llewellyn) asked: "You honestly think they could get rid of one of us?"

Margo (Felicity Montagu) responded: "The chief super said nothing is off the table."

WATCH: Are you enjoying Beyond Paradise?

The fate of the police station has been uncertain for a while now amid talks of a potential move to a more centralised base, which would result in the local station shutting down.

Ahead of the series two premiere, Felicity Montagu said that while her character Margo is "the central engine" of the station, she could be "one of the first to go" if the move happens.

© Red Planet Pictures/David Appleby/BBC Felicity Montagu plays Margo Martins in Beyond Paradise

When asked if she'd thought about Margo's fate amid the threat of closure, Felicity told HELLO! and other press: "Margo thinks she is the central engine of that station. So I don't think it would have occurred to Margo, if they moved.

"I think Margo is in for a very big shock if they had to go to the central station because maybe she would be one of the first to go. But she's very useful. Even if they go to headquarters, they've got to have someone to answer the phones.

"I think she has a huge sort of sense of confidence that she's needed. I think she is needed," added the actress.

© Craig Hardie The Shipton Abbott police station is facing closure

Kris Marshall, who stars as DI Humphrey Goodman also addressed the storyline. "The police station is facing an existential threat," he told HELLO! and other press. "Everything is on a one-way track to being homogenised and centralised, and so that obviously removes the soul of community policing, which is something that's close to Humphrey's heart.

"Because of that, their mini, quirky station house, is directly under threat from being assimilated into the policing hub. That's a bone of contention and a running theme in the series," continued the actor.

"How that resolves itself, we'll just have to find out, but it's an ongoing thing."

© Red Planet Pictures/Joss Barratt/BBC Kris Marshall plays Humphrey Goodman

So, what can we expect from Friday's episode?

According to the synopsis, Humphrey and Esther investigate the disappearance of a priest, while Kelby ups his game over fears that he might lose his job.

The full synopsis reads: "When a priest from a Catholic boarding school suddenly disappears, Humphrey and Esther find that his case has uncanny similarities to a local myth – 'The Devil on the Rocks'. Why was he last seen marching on a nearby beach in the middle of a dense fog, and where is he now?

© Red Planet Pictures/David Appleby/BBC Humphrey and Esther investigate the disappearance of a priest

"With the school's headmistress reluctant to aid the investigation, a large sum of money missing from the school safe, and the priest nowhere to be found, the team have their work cut out trying to pin down the truth."

It continues: "Meanwhile, Zoe helps Martha clean up Ten Mile Kitchen after a break-in, but it’s clear she’s hiding something. Anne’s new flame helps her move onto the Lily Bond as Humphrey and Martha take over her house, but is there more to Richard than meets the eye? Eager to please, Kelby ups his game when Margo suggests his job may not be secure."

Beyond Paradise continues on Friday 12 April on BBC One and iPlayer at 8pm.