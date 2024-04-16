Death in Paradise star's new drama revealed after shock exit

Tahj Miles will appear in the upcoming BBC drama, Mr Loverman, following his surprise departure from Death in Paradise. The 22-year-old – who is best known for playing Officer Marlon Pryce in the detective series – is taking on a mysterious new character named Daniel.

© Photo: BBC Tahj Miles is known and loved for playing Officer Marlon Pryce in Death in Paradise

Based on Booker prize-winning author Bernardine Evaristo's novel, Mr Loverman follows Barrington Jedidiah Walker, a 74-year-old man forced to hide his passionate affair with his best friend and soulmate, Morris, from Carmel, his wife of 50 years.

Boasting a stellar cast, Line of Duty and The Walking Dead star Lennie James leads the series as protagonist, Barrington. Meanwhile, Olivier Award winner Sharon D. Clarke appears as his suspicious wife, Carmel, and His Dark Materials actor Ariyon Bakare portrays Barrington's best friend, Morris De La Roux.

© BBC First look photos of Lennie James in Mr Loverman have been released by the BBC

As for Tahj's role in the series, Daniel is billed as the grandson of Barrington and Carmel, with Stephen and The Doll Factory's Sharlene Whyte playing his character's mother, Donna.

Tahj's latest project marks a new chapter for the star, following his four-year stint on Death in Paradise. To the surprise of fans, the actor was written out of season 13, with Officer Marlon Pryce leaving behind Saint Marie and moving to Jamaica.

© Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon Tahj left Death in Paradise in season 13

After his sister Jocelyn had been offered a scholarship at a prestigious school in Kingston, Marlon revealed that he would be accompanying her, which would mean leaving his job on the island.

While it was initially uncertain whether he'd be working as a police officer in Jamaica, fan-favourite character JP Hooper (Tobi Bakare) made sure that was possible when he made a brief cameo at the end of the episode.

Posting photos from his time on the set, Tahj waved goodbye to Death in Paradise on Instagram. "Senior Year. 4 years, 28 Eps & 3 specials. It's been real," he penned in the caption.

Fans were "gutted" to see Tahj leave the show, with one X user writing: "Marlon is really going… this is so unexpected and sad but what an amazing dude being willing to sacrifice his career for his sister!"

© Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon Fans were sad to say goodbye after four years

"Gutted @TahjDMiles has wrapped on #DeathInParadise. Marlon Pryce was mint, perfectly portrayed. Cheers for the fun Tahj mate and all the best for the future," added another.

Season 13 of Death in Paradise was particularly poignant, as it also revealed Ralf Little, aka DI Neville Parker's departure from the series. After four and a half seasons playing the lead role, Neville finally got his happy ending, sailing off into the sunset with DS Florence Cassell (Josephine Jobert) in the series finale.

© BBC Ralf Little departed the show shortly after

Chatting to BBC Breakfast about his decision to leave, Ralf said: "You know, this last series was always going to be my last series. I spoke to the BBC and Red Planet, the production company, and we all agreed.

"If it was just a heart decision I would have wanted to do it for 20 more years. But just for the show and for my character Neville it just sort of felt like his story was finished and his journey deserved to be completed. He deserved a happy ending and it just felt right."