Scottish Woman Fiona Walker denies she is 'Baby Reindeer' Netflix stalker

Scottish woman Fiona Harvey vehemently denies allegations that she is the real-life inspiration behind the sinister character Martha Scott in Netflix's gripping new series, Baby Reindeer.

Fiona, residing in London, has taken to Facebook in a series of passionate posts to clear her name and set the record straight, distancing herself from the unsettling character portrayed in the show.

“Can I just reiterate to Richard Gadd’s followers. I am not Martha. I am Fiona,” she firmly stated on her Facebook page, expressing frustration over the continued online harassment from supporters of Richard Gadd, the creator of Baby Reindeer.

The confusion began when The Scottish Sun suggested that Fiona, 58, was the "real Baby Reindeer," a claim she robustly refutes.

Adding to the mix, an interview in the Daily Record with the real Martha Scott — shown only from behind — added layers of complexity, with Martha declaring herself a victim of online trolls.

Fiona acknowledged her cooperation with the Daily Record, clarifying her past interactions with Gadd.

Baby Reindeer, masterminded by comedian Richard Gadd, started as a one-man play before morphing into a Netflix series described as "a captivating true story."

The plot weaves the tale of Donny Dunn (played by Gadd), a struggling comedian whose life spirals into chaos following an encounter with Martha Scott, a law school graduate whose obsession leads to an overwhelming barrage of communications.

However, Fiona offers a different perspective on the series, suggesting that the character of Martha is not based on real events but is a fictional creation by Gadd, infused with personal traumas and exaggerated for dramatic effect.

“Martha is not a real person. It’s Gadd bringing all the rape trauma he allegedly experienced into a show creating a fictional. Hyperbole woman called Martha. It’s like Batman, Mickey Mouse, whatever. These characters don’t exist in real life,” she explains.

As Fiona addresses the misrepresentations and defends her identity, she brings a lighter touch to her commentary, reminding her readers that, like the characters in EastEnders and Coronation Street, those in Baby Reindeer are purely fictional.

“It’s like Eastenders and Corrie people. These shows are not real lol,” she quips, trying to lighten the mood amid the ongoing drama.

Her posts also hint at potential legal action, reflecting her serious concern about the implications of her alleged connection to the series: “Netflix seem to be running scared of everyone’s lawyers re this Richard Gadd show.”

Netflix’s Baby Reindeer is based on a true story

In further communications, Fiona reminisces about her brief encounter with Gadd years ago, noting his lack of generosity during their fleeting interaction, “I’ve never known Gadd to buy anyone a pint or do anyone a favour. I met him fleetingly years and years ago.”

She also reveals the darker side of her social media experience, sharing that she has received death threats from what she describes as “Richard Gadd supporters.”

Fiona closes her flurry of posts with a poignant wish for Richard Gadd, alluding to the plush toys that might comfort him at night: “Anyway I do hope Richard Gadd has a pleasant night's sleep with all his fluffy reindeers no doubt his mummy bought him,” she said.

According to The Sun, Fiona Harvey, nee Muir was previously accused of harassing prominent Scottish politicians, including the late Glasgow MP Jimmy Wray and the late First Minister Donald Dewar.

