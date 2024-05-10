Vanessa Lachey posts heartbreaking message to NCIS: Hawai'i fans as series ends on cliffhanger

Vanessa Lachey has posted a heartbreaking but affirmative reminder to NCIS fans that "anything we dream is ours for the taking," days after the NCIS: Hawaii series finale aired.

NCIS: Hawai'i season three ended on a major cliffhanger that will never be resolved as the series was canceled by CBS. After the episode aired, Vanessa – who stars as Jane Tennant and was the first woman and woman of color to lead the franchise – posted a picture from the series, showing Jane standing with her back to the camera, facing an airplane and navy sailors.

"This show meant so much to me… and more every day I find, to lots of people. As an AAPI Woman, Wife, Mother, Colleague & Friend, I am more proud than ever to have been your Jane Tennant on TV," she captioned the post.

"This journey has taught me to continue to push the envelope and break glass ceilings. I encourage you ALL to as well! Anything we dream is ours for the taking, no matter what the circumstance! A Hui Ho," she concluded.

Jason Antoon and Alex Tarrant both responded

Co-stars and friends were quick to comment, with Jason Antoon writing: "Love u my fellow Scorpio! You’re amazing and kind and talented and the best #1 I’ve ever worked with. We will always have garlic hummus breath."

Alex Tarrant added: "Thanks boss. Huge loss for Hawaii and representation. But a huge win in gaining ‘OHANA for life. Nga mihi nui!!!!"

© Karen Neal/CBS Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant and Noah Mills as Jesse Boone in NCIS: Hawai'i

NCIS: Hawai'i ended on a cliffhanger

The series ended with the team successfully solving a crime, and then enjoying a surprise party to celebrate their job well done, and to honor Sam Hanna's recovery. However, instead of leaving it there, the episode continued to show Jane heading home only to discover Maggie Shaw (Julie White) on the couch. Maggie was last seen at the end of season two, on the run from NCIS.

“You’re probably going to need a drink for what’s coming next,” Maggie said to Jane before the credits rolled.

© Karen Neal/CBS Henry Ian Cusick as John Swift, Noah Mills as Jesse Boone, and Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant in NCIS: Hawai'i

NCIS remains on air after 21 years

While CBS renewed its flagship drama NCIS and the Australia spin-off NCIS: Sydney, Hawai'i came down to the bubble but was still a huge surprise as it has been performing well.

Producers had agreed to a budget cut and were open to other concessions to keep the show going.

© Instragram Vanessa Lachey shares reaction to NCIS Hawaii cancelation

Vanessa later told fans that she was "gutted, confused, blindsided" by the news.

"Processing this news and still being present with my family. I Love You all!" Vanessa said as the news of the cancellation was revealed in April 2024, before adding, "Mahalo Nui Loa," which translates to "Thank you very much."