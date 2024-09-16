Will Kirk's rarely-seen daughter has the curliest hair in adorable video

The Repair Shop's Will Kirk has shared a rare glimpse of his toddler daughter in a sweet family update.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Monday, the TV star uploaded an adorable video of his little one enthusiastically watering a bright pink Hydrangea plant in their family garden.

© Instagram Will's daughter looked so sweet as she helped out in the garden

The youngster, two, appeared in her element as she sweetly assisted her parents dressed in a white T-shirt and matching shorts. Although her face was hidden from view, Will's daughter looked beyond precious with her spiralling curls on full display.

Meanwhile, in a separate snapshot, Will, 39, uploaded a heartwarming image of himself, his wife Polly and their daughter rocking coordinating Crocs.

© Instagram Will shares one daughter with his wife Polly

Will and Polly could be seen wearing bottle green and navy iterations, while their toddler looked so sweet in a pair of Peppa Pig clogs emblazoned with rainbows and splashed with sky blue and candyfloss pink.

In his caption, the BBC presenter wrote: "Family garden footwear goals."

Will and Polly welcomed their daughter in July 2022 and so far have kept her name a secret from the public.

Shortly after welcoming their bundle of joy into the world, The Repair Shop presenter shared an update with his fans in which he gushed about his "wonderful wife."

© Instagram Will and Polly welcomed their daughter in 2022

In a heartwarming message, he wrote: "My paternity leave has come to an end and it's going to be hard to go back to work.

"My wonderful wife has been absolutely amazing as well as the help from friends and family. The past few weeks have been challenging but the most exciting new chapter in our lives. I can't wait to bring the little one to the barn to meet her extended family."

© instagram The Repair Shop's Will Kirk and his wife Polly

Loved-up couple Will and Polly exchanged vows back in August 2021. They had initially planned their ceremony for 2020, but were forced to postpone it due to the coronavirus pandemic. Discover more in the video below…

The couple's 2021 ceremony took place at the Kings Head Hotel in Cirencester. At the time, the TV star marked their big day by sharing a carousel of stunning images taken in the idyllic Cotswold village of Bibury.

For their fairytale nuptials, Polly looked every inch the beautiful bride in a boho gown complete with elegant lace sleeves while Will looked dapper in a navy suit and a patterned tie.

"The best day of my life," he penned in his caption. "Thank you to all who attended and to those that helped to make it happen."