The Repair Shop's Jay Blades announces heartbreaking death – details

The Repair Shop star Jay Blades has announced the sad passing of his father-in-law, John Zbozen.

Taking to Instagram, the 53-year-old called on his followers to share their condolences to his wife, Lisa Zbozen.

"THOUGHT OF THE DAY," he wrote, alongside a photo of Lisa's late father. "Yesterday My Wife @lisamariezbozen & Sister in-law @teresazbozen said goodbye to their Dad. Please join me in offering condolences to the Family.

"John Zbozen - Rest In Peace."

Fans rushed to the comments section with supportive messages, with one person writing: "Sending condolences. I hope there is joy and laughter at the wonderful memories amongst the tears and grief," while another added: "Thinking of you all today and sending my love to you and all the family."

© David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA Jay Blades with his wife Lisa

A third person commented: "So sorry for your loss. Thinking of you all and sending love and hugs."

The sad news comes just weeks before Jay and Lisa will mark their one-year wedding anniversary.

The BBC presenter married fitness instructor Lisa in an intimate ceremony held in the Bahamas on 22 November 2022. They said 'I do' in front of just 15 guests in the grounds of a beachfront villa.

Speaking to HELLO! in an exclusive interview at the time, Jay said of his big day: "One word sums up the day: perfect.

© Photo: Custom Jay and Lisa tied the knot in November last year

"We had our closest family there, the weather held out and everything worked out so well."

Lisa added: "Once you get to a certain age, you realise what's actually important on the day - and that is having the people around you that love you for who you are. So we made the day our day."

Jay went on to admit that while he rarely cries, according to his wife, he did shed a tear at the altar. "I think the thing that was most emotional for me was actually saying the vows," he said.

© Getty Lisa is a fitness instructor

"It was almost like I had tunnel vision and I could only see Lisa there. And honestly, that's when it really hit me. I was like, 'We're really getting married now!' That's the only time I really got emotional."

During the ceremony, Jay and Lisa exchanged rings that had been designed by Jay's Repair Shop co-star, Richard Talman. Based on the Egyptian style of an imperfect circle, both bands contain the lovebirds' birthstones on the inside.

"I really don't want a perfect wedding ring because I think nothing is perfect," Lisa said. "It's also more individual and has got a lot more care and love thought into it."

While Jay looked suave in a black linen suit, Lisa wore an elegant A-line gown from Birmingham bridal store Romantic Dreams Bridal Boutique.