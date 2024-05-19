Giovanni Pernice issues new statement over Strictly training controversy: 'I look forward to clearing my name'

Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice has issued a new statement over the swirling controversies regarding his time on the hit BBC show.

Taking to Instagram at the weekend, the Sicilian-born professional shared a lengthy statement which read: "To my dear fans, you will be as surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week.

"Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name.

"Those who have followed my journey on Strictly Come Dancing over the last decade will know that I am passionate and competitive. No-one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me."

© Getty Images The star joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2015

He continued: "I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be. This has always come from a place of love and wanting to win - for me and my dance partners. Thank you all once again for your continued love and support!"

The star's fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "I hope you stay on Strictly, it wouldn't be the same without you!" while a second chimed in: "Please don’t leave Strictly. You are one of the best dancers and your choreography is the best!" and a third added: "Huge hugs Gio. This can't be easy for you and hopefully will be over soon."

© Getty Images Reports state that Giovanni Pernice has quit Strictly

Giovanni's new statement comes after new reports began to swirl, suggesting that the dancer, who joined the BBC dance competition in 2015, has quit over intense scrutiny for his training schedules and teaching style.

Last year, Giovanni had a less smooth sailing ride on the show when his partner Amanda Abbington withdrew from the competition due to "personal reasons". Reports stated at the time that it was due to the actress and the dancer allegedly not getting on during rehearsals.

© BBC Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice took part on the show last year

While Giovanni refrained from commenting on the matter, he did speak about his co-star during an appearance on the Invite Only podcast. "It's a shame because, in my opinion, she could have gone all the way," the dancer said. "I am a perfectionist, 100%, but it comes from a perspective of caring.

He continued: "And if we have good scores at the end, I do look back and say, 'I've done a great job'. But we all care about our partners and we want that for them every single week – to look great on a Saturday.

© Getty Images Giovanni's training style has divided former dance partners

"There's no specific way that you are, or have to be with your celebrity. You make the most of their strengths so the only thing that's constant is the fact that you have to do a show on Saturday night."

With regards to the upcoming series, a BBC spokesperson has stated, "The Professional Dancers for 'Strictly Come Dancing' 2024 will be announced in due course."