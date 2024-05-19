Bridgerton's Luke Newton teases 'short-lived' happiness for Penelope and Colin in part two

Dearest reader, 'Polin' season has commenced and fans are truly abuzz with excitement. This time around, Lady Penelope Featherington has captured the attention of one Mr Colin Bridgerton, and after THAT carriage scene, we hear wedding bells!

So, what's in store for part two? Luke Newton has dished on the upcoming instalment, and he's promised plenty of drama in the ton. Speaking to Deadline, the actor noted that Penelope's double life as Lady Whistledown will complicate matters.

Have you watched part one?

"He's [Colin's] aware the friendship's sort of been ruined between Eloise and Penelope. Something is wrong, but he just can't quite put his finger on it," explained Luke.

© Netflix Luke teased "more drama" for Penelope and Colin in part 2

"We continue to explore that and dive into that in part 2. It becomes the main focus of the story, and I think that's something that fans will really like. The gossip of that is one of the most fascinating things about the show and what keeps the pace of it and the drive of the story running.

"It's a really exciting chapter to step into. I always think of it as like a ringing in your ear. It's constantly there, no matter how content they feel. We've still got drama to come."

Luke also noted that while Colin experiences a sense of 'contentment' after asking Penelope to marry him, "it's very short-lived."

During an interview with E!, Luke echoed this sentiment, explaining that the couple has "so much to overcome still."

© Netflix The couple still has "so much to overcome"

"It's really easy to think, 'Oh, they've confessed their love for each other and they're going to live happily ever after,'" he said, "but actually, the way it's written—it'll take you every which way."

Claudia Jessie, aka Eloise Bridgerton, has also weighed in on the drama, telling Vanity Fair that her character won't be happy with Penelope and Colin's engagement news.

© Netflix According to Claudia Jessie, Eloise won't be best pleased by Penelope and Colin's engagement news

"I just can't see that she's going to react well," said the actress. "I'm nervous for everybody watching. If the Whistledown thing hadn't happened, I know there's a world in which Eloise would be like, I'm so happy Penelope's [potentially] gonna be my sister.

"Just as happy as she was that Kate Sharma was gonna be her sister. But because of the Whistledown thing, I feel like she's gonna be like, 'Oh, and this? So you're Lady Whistledown and you want to sleep with my brother?'"

© Netflix The remaining four episodes will debut next month

Set to premiere on June 13, fans will be able to tune into the final four episodes of Bridgerton, and finally discover how Polin's love story ends. We just hope its a happy ending for these friends turned lovers.