Bridgerton and Downton Abbey star joins NCIS Tony/Ziva spin-off - see star-studded supporting cast

Paramount + has announced the impressive supporting cast of the upcoming NCIS spin-off, NCIS: Tony & Ziva – and one of them is a Bridgerton star!

The new series sees Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo reprise their roles as Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David as they go on the run across Europe.

© Sonja Flemming/CBS Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly reprise their roles as Ziva David and Anthony DiNozzo in the NCIS spin-off

Actor Julian Ovenden, who plays Henry Granville in Netflix's Bridgerton, will play Jonah, a former computer programmer for the NSA and now the Secretary General of Interpol. Described as "charming, decisive and confident", Jonah "sees the ways in which the world is broken and knows he can fix it," according to Variety.

Also joining the show are Amita Suman (Shadow and Bone) as Claudette, the chief technical officer at Tony's private security company, and Nassima Benchicou (Emily in Paris) as "elegant and cunning" Martine, a former French intelligence agent with the Directorate-General for External Security (DGSE).

© Nick Briggs Julian Ovenden as Charles Blake in Downton Abbey

Meanwhile, Terence Maynard (Coronation Street) has been cast as "deeply experienced therapist" Dr. Lang, who treats patients with severe traumas, and Lara Rossi (The Watch) will portray Sophie, "a highly skilled professional with a background in the Special Air Service (SAS)", who is a caretaker for Tony and Ziva's daughter, Tali.

Rounding out the cast is James D'Arcy (Constellation, Oppenheimer) as high-ranking official at Interpol, Henry.

© Apple TV+ James D’Arcy will also star in the series

The upcoming spin-off sees Tony and Ziva on the run after the former's security company is attacked.

WATCH: Have you seen other NCIS spin-off, NCIS: Sydney?

The official synopsis reads: "Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris.

© CBS Photo Archive Production on the new series is currently underway

"Since then – and where we find them in the new Paramount+ original series – Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together.

"When Tony's security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after."

While there's no release date yet, it's thought that the show will air on Paramount + in late 2024 or early 2025.

Production is currently underway in Budapest.