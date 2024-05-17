Bridgerton boss addresses show future and teases season 4 plans

Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell has addressed the future of the hit Netflix show, revealing she has a "map" of where she wants the drama to go "over the next few seasons".

In a new interview, Jess said season four is currently in the works having been renewed along with series three back in 2021.

When quizzed over her plans for the show beyond season three, the showrunner said: "Well, should we run as long as I hope, I do have a map in my head of where I'd like to go over the next few seasons, which is important for us to be aware of so that we don't burn through too much story and so that we can adequately beat out characters journeys.

© Liam Daniel/Netflix Series 4 was renewed in 2021

"Where we're going I can't say exactly yet, but we are in the middle of season four, and I am so thrilled to eventually be able to share what we’re working on."

As fans will know, the hit period drama is based on Julia Quinn's book series about eight Bridgerton siblings in Regency-era London.

The first series, which became a lockdown sensation upon its release in 2020, followed Daphne's Bridgerton's love story, with 2022's second season following eldest son Anthony's.

While the first two series followed the order of the book series, the third instalment focuses on Colin's romance with Penelope Featherington, rather than Benedict's love story. This prompted questions from fans over who might be the focus of series four.

Season two followed Anthony and Kate's love story

Chatting about the upcoming series, Jess told The Hollywood Reporter: "It's possible that we will continue to go out of order. I'm really excited about Benedict's journey in season three. It felt like it was too early to have him settled down.

"He's such a passionate character, and we wanted him to go on a few more adventures before we get to his season."

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Luke Thompson plays Benedict Bridgerton

The latest series of the Netflix romance, which is split into two parts, follows the friends-to-lovers arc between Colin and Penelope.

WATCH: Series 3 tells Colin and Penelope's love story

In part one, we find Penelope determined to find a husband in an attempt to leave home and escape her mother and sisters. Meanwhile, Colin returns from his Grand Tour in Europe to find Penelope giving him the cold shoulder after his remarks at the Featherington Ball at the end of season two.

The synopsis continues: "Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season.

© Netflix Penelope and Colin are the focus of season three

"But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly."

Bridgerton is available on Netflix.