Paddington in Peru trailer is here - but major star is missing

Are you ready to take a trip to Peru with Paddington and the Brown family? The new trailer for the highly-anticipated third instalment Paddington in Peru has finally been released and follows Paddington alongside Hugh Bonneville, Olivia Colman and Julie Walters heading to the deepest, darkest Peru to find Aunt Lucy, who has disappeared on a quest.

The official synopsis reads: “Paddington in Peru brings Paddington's story to Peru as he returns to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears. With the Brown Family in tow, a thrilling adventure ensues when a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey through the Amazon rainforest and up to the mountain peaks of Peru.”

WATCH: In Paddington 3, our favourite bear goes to Peru!

Fans were incredibly excited for the new movie, with one person writing: “Oh wow, this is released in cinemas on my birthday. Front-row seats for me, I think. Extra marmalade sandwiches on the menu!” Another person tweeted: “I will be seated. Probably twice in one day. Possibly thrice. Need a custom popcorn bucket filled with marmalade. Nobody talk to me.”

© Jon Kopaloff Hugh Grant, Sally Hawkins and Hugh Bonneville attend the Los Angeles Premiere Paddington 2

However, other people pointed out that the movie didn’t feel right without Sally Hawkins, who originated the role of Mrs Brown. Emily Mortimer, who is known for starring in Mary Poppins Returns, will take over the role. Discussing the new casting news, one person wrote: “It’s not the same without Sally Hawkins!!!” Another person wrote: “Not my Mrs Brown in this movie, Sally Hawkins you always will be.”

© Taylor Hill Emily Mortimer has replaced Sally Hawkins in the Paddington franchise

Why isn't Sally Hawkins in Paddington 3?

Sally confirmed that she would be handing the reins of the character over to Emily in a statement, saying: “For me it has felt the right time to hand the reins over to another, and one can't get much better than the truly wonderful Emily Mortimer, she is extraordinarily special.

© Mike Marsland Sally Hawkins attends the Eternal Beauty World Premiere during the 63rd BFI London Film Festival at the BFI Southbank

“She will embody the essence of Mary Brown and yet make it utterly her own. However, I am, and will always be, in love with Paddington's world. I already greatly miss my on- and off-screen family. The experience of making the first two films has truly been some of the best and most creative times I have had in the world of film. They both gave me so much joy. I will forever hold them so very close to my heart indeed.”