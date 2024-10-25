5 'age-gap' rom-coms that we're obsessed with in 2024

We've noticed that a viewing trend has sprang up in 2024 - with several romance and rom-com stories celebrating the relationship between a maturer woman and a younger man landing on Netflix, Prime Video and in cinemas.

We are here for it - especially when so many appear to star Nicole Kidman! Check them out here…

Lonely Planet Lonely Planet is the Netflix movie that everyone is obsessed with at the moment. Starring Laura Dern, 57, as a newly single novelist who meets a handsome younger man - Liam Hemsworth, 34 - while on a retreat. With gorgeous travel destinations and a sizzling romance - what's not to love?

The Idea of You This movie hit Prime Video by storm earlier this year. Starring Anne Hathaway, 41, and Nicholas Galitzine, 30, the story follows a single mum who unexpectedly falls in love with a 20-something boyband star. Based on a novel, the author Robinne Lee told Vogue: "This was never supposed to be a book about Harry Styles. It was supposed to be a story about a woman approaching 40 and reclaiming her sexuality and rediscovering herself, just at the point that society traditionally writes women off as desirable and viable and whole."

Babygirl Starring Nicole Kidman, 57, and Harris Dickinson, 28, the story follows Nicole as a high powered CEO who puts her career and family at risk by embarking on a "torrid" affair with the much younger intern. Speaking about the film, which is set to be released in the US over Christmas and in the UK in January, one person wrote: "I don't know if we have an A-list actress as adventurous as Nicole Kidman and her performance in Babygirl keeps that going. "It's ferocious and volatile, feline and feral. Halina Reijn's story of sexual dynamics and power shifts [expletive] rocks. Needle drops to die for."

A Family Affair Nicole is back again with this hilarious Netflix rom-com where she stars opposite Zac Efron, 37. The story follows Joey King as Zara, a personal assistant who detests her Hollywood star boss Chris Cole, only to discover that she has accidentally set the wheels in motion of him to fall in love with her mother, Brooke (Kidman). The synopsis reads: "It’s only a matter of hours before Brooke and Chris realize they have an undeniable chemistry, which leads to laugh-out-loud consequences as Zara’s egocentric boss attempts to woo her incredulous mother".

© Gianni Fiorito Deceitful Love This hit Italian series follows Gabriella (Monica Guerritore, 66), the owner of a luxury hotel on the Amalfi Coast. With three grown-up children, she finds a new lease of life after meeting Elia (Giacomo Gianniotti, 35), a charming and irresistable stranger who helps Gabriella rediscover herself - but for Elia she will put everything on the line, even her relationship with her children… and their inheritance.