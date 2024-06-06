Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Baby Reindeer and Bridgerton stars join forces for new project - and we’re so excited
How incredible does this sound?

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
2 minutes ago
We don’t know about you, but we are getting more and more excited about the upcoming movie adaptation of Enid Blyton’s hit novel The Magic Faraway Tree! The upcoming film, based on the beloved children’s books, already has a starry cast including Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy - but they have just added some seriously impressive stars!

Bridgerton’s season three lead star Nicola Coughlan is reportedly joining the cast of the upcoming movie alongside Baby Reindeer’s Jessica Gunning, who received widespread praise for her portrayal of ‘Martha’ in the smash hit Netflix show. 

WATCH: Bridgerton’s season 3 part 2 trailer resumes Penelope’s relationship with Colin

The plot synopsis reads: “Based on The Faraway Tree series of novels for children, The Magic Faraway Tree follows Polly (Foy) and Tim Thompson (Garfield) and their children, Beth, Joe and Fran, who find themselves forced to relocate to the remote English countryside. 

“There, the children discover a magical tree and its extraordinary and eccentric occupants… Soon after the family arrives in the countryside, the children discover a magical tree and its extraordinary and eccentric residents, including treasured characters Moonface, Silky, Dame Washalot and Saucepan Man.

“At the top of the tree, they are transported to spectacular and fantastical lands and, through the joys and challenges of their adventures, the family learn to reconnect and value each other for the first time in years.” 

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nicola will star as a woodland fairy, Silky, while Nonso Anozie has also joined the cast as Moonface. Meanwhile, Jessica will play Dame Washalot, while Dustin Demri-Burns will play Saucepan Man. Lenny Henry will also be starring alongside Michael Palin and Simon Russell Beale as a trio of mystical wise men. We’re intrigued!

Speaking about the cast list, CEO of Elysian Film Group, Danny Perkins said: “Attracting such talented high-profile individuals to this project is a testament to the power of Blyton's enduring legacy and the continued commerciality of her storytelling.

Baby Reindeer: Martha's obsession in numbers

Richard Gadd as Donny Dunn and Jessica Gunning as Martha in Baby Reindeer© Ed Miller/Netflix
Richard Gadd as Donny Dunn and Jessica Gunning as Martha in Baby Reindeer

Richard Gadd has been vocal about his stalker, named 'Martha' in the show, and just how many messages, voicemails,  tweets and emails he received from her before contact was cut off. It included: 

  • 41,000 emails 
  • 744 tweets
  • 100 pages of letters
  • 350 hours of voicemails 

“Her work continues to inspire and enchant audiences of all ages, across the world. The Magic Faraway Tree is one of her most timeless, cherished by generations, and we are honoured to be bringing her magical world to life with such a fantastic cast.” 

