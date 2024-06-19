Inside Walker star Jared Padalecki's family life with co-star wife Genevieve and three kids

Jared Padalecki has been a regular fixture on our TV screens for years. The actor rose to fame in the early 2000s for his roles in Gilmore Girls, Supernatural and House of Wax before going on to appear in the rebooted 2009 slasher film Friday the 13th.

Now, the 41-year-old is starring in The CW's hit western drama Walker as legendary Texas Ranger Cordell Walker. While fans know all about Cordell's home life in the popular series, which is a reboot of the 1990s drama Walker, Texas Ranger, how much do you know about the actor who plays him? Keep reading to find out about Jared's family life with his actress wife Genevieve and their adorable children.

WATCH: Jared Padalecki stars in Walker

Jared Padalecki's love story with his famous wife Genevieve

Jared first met his wife Genevieve back in 2008 when she joined the cast of Supernatural's fourth season. After a few months, the pair went on their first date and just a year later, the Walker star got down on one knee.

The couple tied the knot in Genevieve's hometown of Sun Valley, Idaho in 2010 and went on to welcome three children together.

© CW Network/Everett/Shutterstock Jared and Genevieve play husband and wife in Walker

Jared shared his first impression of Emily during a Supernatural panel back in 2012. "I was very excited to meet her," he said. "Meanwhile, I think she was like, 'Who is this long-haired A-hole who thinks he can come talk to me while I'm reading a book?' … I interrupted her while she was reading a book and I think she got kind of fussy about it."

Over a decade after meeting on the set of Supernatural, Jared and Genevieve were co-stars again in Walker when the pair played on-screen husband and wife, Cordell and Emily.

© @jaredpadalecki/Instagram Genevieve and Jared met on the set of Supernatural

"Being able to show her off to the cast and crew was awesome," Jared told People.

Meanwhile, Genevieve described playing her husband's on-screen late wife as "gut-wrenching". "It's definitely, like, you know, churned up different emotions for us, for sure, that we've sort of… like not want to talk about and that sort of thing," she told The Wrap in 2021. "And there's definitely a gravity to it. But at the same time, there is also a lot of play with it too and sort of letting go of the gravity and have fun creating it as well. I think there's probably both sides to it. It just depends on the day, I guess."

Jared and Genevieve's home life in Austin

Jared and Genevieve first moved to Austin, Texas in 2010, where they soon filled their land with an array of animals, including dogs, cats, mini horses and chickens.

"I think if you get to Austin and you don't decide to go the Austin speed limit, then you probably won't last here," Jared previously told People. "There is something very specific about the town."

© @jaredpadalecki/Instagram The couple live in Texas

In 2012, the couple became parents for the first time with the arrival of their baby boy Tom, who was soon followed by their second son Shepherd in 2013. Their family expanded again in March 2017 when the pair welcomed their first daughter Odette Elliott.

On welcoming a baby girl, Jared said at the time: "It's a really cool experience, and I'm really excited for her to grow and hopefully have a Daddy's girl.

© @jaredpadalecki/Instagram Jared and Genevieve share three children

"With boys, you're like, 'Go skin your knees and go break your arms like I did.' But with a girl, you're like, 'If somebody ever touches her, I'll go off the handle!'"