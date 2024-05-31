NCIS: Hawai'i star Alex Tarrant's next role after show cancellation - details

It's only been a few weeks since the final episode of NCIS: Hawai'i aired but one of its stars Alex Tarrant has already got his next project lined up.

The actor plays Kai Holman in the NCIS spin-off series, which was cancelled after just two seasons. Taking to Instagram after the sad news was announced, Kai shared a behind-the-scenes snap from the show and penned in the caption: "That's a wrap #ncishawaii @ncisverse #kaiholman it's been an honor."

Thankfully, it won't be long before Alex is back on our screens – but in a completely different role. The New Zealand-born actor is set to star in the upcoming second season of The Lord of the Rings spin-off, The Rings of Power.

The 34-year-old will be reprising his role as Valandil, having played the character in season one.

Taking to Instagram earlier this month, Alex shared the gripping trailer for season two, which you can watch below.

WATCH: The trailer for The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power season two

In the caption, he penned: "@theringsofpower #season2 #lordoftherings #theringsofpower AUGUST 29th @primevideo."

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their excitement, with one person writing: "Yes!!!! Cannot wait to see you in action!" while another penned: "Oooooh, looks fantastically intense!"

The Rings of Power isn't the only exciting new show Alex is involved in, however. The actor is set to appear in an upcoming mystery drama, A Remarkable Place to Die.

© Karen Neal/CBS Alex Tarrant as Kai Holman and Noah Mills as Jesse in NCIS: Hawai'i

Alex will play a character called Ihaka in the New Zealand-set detective show, starring alongside leading lady Chelsie Preston Crayford as Detective Anais Mallory.

The series follows "smart and savvy" detective Anais Mallory as she returns to her hometown, Queenstown, in South Island, New Zealand to find a series of startlingly different homicides. She has to crack the cases while also picking her way through a backdrop of past ghosts.

© CBS NCIS: Hawai'i was cancelled after two seasons

Some of the names from Mallory's past include ex-fiancé Luke (Charles Jazz Terrier), who's now married to her former bestie (Indiana Evans), her "volatile but loving" mother (Rebecca Gibney), and a handsome pathologist.

"These co-mingle with an eclectic and ever-changing population of tourists and locals that makes challenging investigations even more of a test," reads the synopsis. "However, the secrets surrounding her father and sister’s deaths are the ones that that truly draw Mallory back. That sets off a desperate cover-up and a threat to the only family she has left."

© CBS The final episode aired in May

The series is currently in production with a release date yet to be announced.